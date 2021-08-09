Covid-19 vaccine: 820,000 Kiwis now fully vaccinated, 2.2m doses given
Hannah Martin13:25, Aug 09 2021
ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF
Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine Megan Main provide updates on vaccination numbers and MIQ spaces.
MINISTRY OF HEALTH
Border workers were the first people in New Zealand to be vaccinated against Covid-19, in Auckland on February 20, 2021.