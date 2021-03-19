Covid-19: Ten new cases in managed isolation, none in the community

There have been 10 new Covid-19 caught cases at the border since Wednesday.

There have been 10 new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation over the past two days, officials have announced.

This brings the total number of active cases in MIQ facilities to 55, dropping “substantially” from the 97 reported on Wednesday.

The number of active Covid-19 cases had been “over-reported due to a process issue”, the Ministry of Health said on Friday afternoon.

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF Chris Hipkins unveils New Zealand's Covid-19 vaccination timetable.

Some recovered cases had been discharged from MIQ but their status was not updated from active to recovered in the ministry’s reporting systems, it said in a media statement.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Three new cases of virus in managed isolation, none in community

* Covid-19: Rule for MIQ guests to stay in their room post day-12 test scrapped



Authorities have confirmed all positive cases were managed appropriately and there has been no risk to the community.

Of the 10 new cases detected in managed isolation over the past two days, half had returned from India via the United Arab Emirates.

The other returnees arrived from the United States, two from Pakistan who travelled together, Papua New Guinea and Portugal.

The Portugal case was reported in January with a high CT value and reclassified as under investigation.

The ministry said it is being retrospectively reported as a confirmed case, but the person has since recovered.

There have been more than 1.8 million Covid-19 tests processed by laboratories to date.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff There have been more than 1.8 million Covid-19 tests in New Zealand to date.

The seven-day rolling average up to Thursday was 4581 tests.

The last case of Covid-19 in the community was confirmed on February 28.

This week, the Ministry of Health scrapped the rule that MIQ returnees were required to remain in their rooms following their day 11/12 test.

The ministry said recent operational improvements, such as limiting returnee movements within MIQ facilities, were “sufficient to reduce risk” – meaning the restriction could be lifted.

The next Covid-19 update from the ministry will be released on Sunday.