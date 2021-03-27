Covid-19: Call for more Long Covid study as those who have it still suffer a year on

It has been one year since New Zealand went into level 4 lockdown. While life is as normal as can be expected for many, some Kiwis are still struggling with the after-effects of the disease.

For most Kiwis, marking a year since lockdown will conjure feelings of relief at how far we’ve come. But for others it is a stark reminder of how long they've been sick: how long it has been since their lives turned upside down.

When New Zealand plunged into alert level 4 lockdown on March 26, 2020, Covid-19 had been spreading out of control. Handfuls of cases quickly turned to hundreds.

As of Friday, New Zealand had 2479 confirmed and probable cases.

RNZ The Prime Minister made the call to put the country into lockdown because of Covid-19 one year ago.

Ministry of Health data states that of those, 2379 have 'recovered’. But this is a bone of contention for hundreds of New Zealanders who feel far from back to ‘normal’ – suffering the effects of Long Covid.

There is no official definition or specific list of symptoms for Long Covid, and two people experiencing long-term effects of the virus can have very different experiences.

Debilitating fatigue and ‘brain fog’ are common hallmarks, but '’long haulers” also report experiencing coughs, breathlessness, headaches and muscle pains, chest heaviness or pressure, heart palpitations, fever, and smell and taste problems.

The gap between what we know and don't yet know about Long Covid is vast – something Dr Anna Brooks, cellular immunologist at the University of Auckland, says needs to change urgently.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Dr Anna Brooks, cellular immunologist, says we should be looking to and learning from our ‘long haulers’.

There is no understanding of the true prevalence of Long Covid, as there has been little formal research on it.

However, estimates show “at minimum” one in 10 people suffer longer than the standard symptomatic period, while some studies report as many as 1 in 3 show symptoms beyond three months, Brooks said.

With more than 124 million confirmed cases worldwide, Long Covid is tipped to be a significant ongoing health burden.

But why some are affected while others aren't, and what is actually going on inside their bodies remains a mystery.

Brooks said part of the problem in establishing the prevalence of Long Covid in New Zealand was that we don’t know the true number of those affected.

This will remain unclear until all past infections are officially documented – such as those very early in the outbreak, and the unknown number of returnees who experienced Covid-19 overseas, are counted.

However, an online support group for Kiwi Covid ‘long haulers’ has nearly 200 members.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Experts say we do not know yet the true number of people affected by Long Covid, but estimates range from 1 in 3 to 1 in 10.

Aged 27, Freya Sawbridge “never thought” she would still have ongoing symptoms a year after catching Covid-19.

The Auckland woman tested positive in March 2020, and whilst she now considers herself “mostly recovered”, it has been a difficult road.

Sawbridge said her main desire was that long haulers are part of the conversation.

“At the moment, it is only ever death that is used as a reference point to stress the severity of [Covid-19], but Long Covid needs to be part of any legitimate discussion.”

She said while New Zealand’s elimination strategy meant we’d seen few cases, and therefore not as many people developing Long Covid, worldwide it could turn out to be “one of the biggest mass disabling events” in recent history.

Many long haulers are disbelieved by family and friends and “gaslit” by the medical profession, who seek to convince them it’s “all in our heads”, Sawbridge said.

Brooks said New Zealand had been “slow to act” in researching Long Covid compared to other countries.

But there were a number of things New Zealand could be doing that most other countries deign even dream of, she said.

That New Zealand has no Covid-19 in the community, has a relatively small number of confirmed and probable cases, and has seen a slower vaccine roll-out meant it was in an “ideal situation” to study Long Covid, leading the way for the rest of the world.

Brooks said many suffering Long Covid didn't have access to an antigen PSR test in the early stages of the pandemic, and many also tested negative for antibodies.

She said specialised tests could be developed to help determine whether individuals have had the virus – important for ongoing healthcare – and therefore potentially identify, diagnose and determine the prevalence of Long Covid in New Zealand.

It is also not known whether all Long Covid sufferers have developed a protective immune response, Brooks said.

Charles Krupa/AP Experts say there needs to be mechanistic studies to understand what is happening for Covid long haulers.

She said there needed to be studies to understand why someone gets Long Covid, what that immune response looks like, and what happens if they are later vaccinated against the disease.

Brooks said research needed to dig deep to understand what was happening with immunity for those individuals, at a “targeted, personalised” level – tracking people who have had the virus, and who later get vaccinated to see what their immune response is.

Scientists could look for B cells and T cells – the major cellular components of immune response – to diagnose probable cases, and do detailed studies on immune cell populations to try to understand the link between immune dysfunction and the symptoms people are experiencing, she said.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Jenene Crossan, photographed before contracting Covid-19, spoke to Stuff on behalf of the Kiwi Covid long haulers - saying it is difficult and isolating to be a Covid patient in New Zealand.

“It has now become urgent to understand immune dysregulation experienced by Long Covid sufferers, and our Covid-free status puts us in a unique position to do such studies.”

This week, Dr Ashley Bloomfield was asked about how concerned he was about the long-term effects of Covid-19, and sort of information was available for people experiencing these issues.

He said there was “clearly emerging evidence" about the long-term effects of Covid for some people, and stated the government had commissioned research into this to follow-up to see what any long-term health effects are.

An ‘advance notice’ was published on the Government’s tender website in December, seeking tenders from companies willing to do research on the effects and impact of Covid-19 in New Zealand, which closes in April.

Jenene Crossan, “unlucky number 37” diagnosed with Covid-19 last March, said it was “difficult and isolating” to be a Covid-19 patient in New Zealand.

For many, this week marks a year since they got sick, and “not one part of our lives are the same”.

Speaking on behalf of the long haulers group, Crossan said those most impacted by the virus felt the least considered.

“Overwhelmed, unsupported, and physically, mentally and emotionally drained are some of the words we often use to describe ourselves.”

Some are uncovering genetic and underlying health issues they were previously unaware of, while others were grappling with respiratory and heart issues, as well as gastro-intestinal, nerve, gynaecological and inflammatory issues.

Crossan said long haulers want people to know that everyone is vulnerable when it comes to Covid-19.

It is a serious illness, and for some it has had “life-altering” implications, she said.

“The people of New Zealand who have had Covid simply ask of you: Get tested, then stay home. Wear a mask, socially distance, scan in. Be kind. Try not to become one of us. And if you do, find us on Facebook, and we’ll be there to support you.”