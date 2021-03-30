Govt announces $6m for Māori, Pasifika midwifery students

Associate health minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced the new initiative, which aims to attract and retain more Māori and Pacific midwives, at Auckland University of Technology on Tuesday morning.

Associate Minister of Health, Dr Ayesha Verrall, made the announcement at the Auckland University of Technology campus in Manukau on Tuesday morning.

Of the country’s 3100 midwives, only about 10 per cent are Māori and only three per cent (about 90 midwives) are Pasifika. Meanwhile, Māori make up 20 per cent of women giving birth, and Pasifika 10 per cent.

Verrall said there is “undoubtedly pressure” on midwives around the country.

“For too long we’ve relied on international recruitment for a quick fix. But Covid-19 has highlighted the importance growing our own workforce,” she said.

Verall said it was “really important” Government ensures it is strategic about how it increases the number of midwives to make sure it reflects the diversity of the mothers, babies and whānau they care for.

Unsplash Verall said Māori and Pasifika midwives are under-represented in the workforce.

Last year saw the largest ever funding boost for primary maternity services, including targeted funding to recognise the work midwives do when caring for women living rurally, and those who have high-needs pregnancies.

Part of the investment is funding to increase the number of midwives and ensure the workforce is representative.

Since 2010, only about 50 per cent of new Māori enrolments lead to a qualification.

For Pasifika students, it’s only about 3 per cent moving through to gaining a midwifery qualification.

The Te Ara ō Hine programme launched on Tuesday funds a student support/pastoral care lead at each of the five midwifery education providers – AUT, Victoria University of Wellington, Otago Polytechnic, Ara Institute of Canterbury and Waikato Institute of Technology.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The new initiative was announced at AUT, one of five midwifery education providers across the country.

They will provide care, academic support and focus on actively recruiting new Māori and Pacific midwifery students.

There is also a discretionary hardship fund for students who need help with costs such as transport to patient appointments and births, childcare which they would often have to organise at short notice and support to attend nationwide hui and fono (meetings) for networking.

AUT’s national Māori lead, Teresa Krishnan, says recruiting Māori and Pasifika midwifery students is an important way to address workforce inequities.

“We’re aiming to triple the number of Māori and quadruple the number of Pasifika undergraduate midwifery students year-on-year for the next five years.”

The funding will help enable them to see students through to graduation, Krishnan said.

The initiative comes after the Midwifery Workforce Accord – a commitment signed by government, district health boards and midwifery unions in 2019 to ensure better support for midwives.

Other commitments include creating more initiatives for recruitment and retention, safe staffing in maternity units and increasing the number of new graduate midwives choosing employment with DHBs.