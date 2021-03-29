Man completes 654km run in a week for mental health awareness despite foot injury

Matt Fenn is running 654km in memory of the 654 people who killed themselves in the year to June 2020.

A man has completed his run of 654 kilometres, one kilometre for every New Zealander who died from suicide in the year to June 2020 – despite suffering a possible broken foot one third of the way through.

Supporters gathered in Auckland Domain on Monday to see Matt Fenn, 22, successfully complete the challenge.

Fenn, a resident of West Auckland, is a volunteer ambassador for I AM HOPE, an initiative that helps connect young people with therapists and provides funding for counselling.

Exhausted, but with a smile on his face, Fenn said: “It's been such a slow burn all the way through, so it is nice to have that emotional moment crossing the finish line.”

Fenn faced serious challenges during his marathon, the most notable being an injury to his foot, which appeared significantly bruised.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Matt Fenn was running in memory of the 654 people who died from suicide last year.

“We think it is a probable stress fracture which was picked up about 200 kilometres into the run. Doing it with a possible broken foot was a little more interesting,” said Fenn.

Throughout the run, over a thousand people came to support Fenn, some even running laps with him in support.

“The first night the run was reported on TV, there was eight people running the laps with me. It makes a huge difference, I couldn't have done it without them.

“I am really looking forward to going to bed, the longest nap I took was only a few hours and across the 150 hours I only got 12 hours and 15 minutes of sleep.

“By the third day I was just falling asleep while running, and it got pretty dangerous at one stage. It took a whole hour to do a lap, and I was stumbling while doing it but as soon as the sun came up I felt better.”

However, Fenn didn’t give up and stressed the importance of his run.

“So many people don’t know how many people actually commit suicide in New Zealand, I didn’t. Then I struggled with my own mental health and saw how suicide impacted my family and friends. I wanted to complete this marathon so people who were feeling this way could get help”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Matt Fenn said he picked up his injury about 200 kilometres into the run.

The suicide rate in New Zealand is now 13.01 deaths per 100,000 people, down from 13.93.

Figures released by Chief Coroner Deborah Marshall showed 654 people died from suicide in the year to June 2020.

Due to Fenn’s Injury it could be a significant amount of time before he is able to complete another challenge such as this.

“I definitely have some other ideas in mind for raising awareness, but they may have to wait for now”.

Nevertheless, it is clear that Fenn's message-driven challenge has helped spark an interested in both mental and physical health.

“People have told me they are going to run a half-marathon because of this and even some people have said they are going to hit the gym tomorrow,” he said.

Where to get help