'Unacceptable' under-representation of Māori and Pacific GPs, 'staggering' gender pay gap

The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners has called for “urgent action” from Government if “we are to avert a community health crisis in New Zealand”.

A “staggering” gender pay gap, burnout and “unacceptable” under-representation of Māori and Pacific GPs are among issues raised in a survey of Kiwi doctors.

On Wednesday, the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners (RNZCGP) released its biennial workforce survey, conducted among 3117 fellows, members and associates of the College last year.

It revealed a number of issues facing GPs, prompting the College to call for “urgent action” from Government if “we are to avert a community health crisis in New Zealand”.

RNZCGP president, and Wellington-based GP Dr Samantha Murton, said among these was the “unacceptable” representation of Māori and Pasifika GPs.

GPs identifying as Māori made up 4 per cent of respondents – much lower than the national population, which is roughly 16.5 per cent.

Pacific people were 2 per cent of the GP workforce, while they make up 8.1 per cent of the general population.

Chair of Te Akoranga a Māori, the College’s Māori GP group, Dr Rachel Mackie, said these low numbers come from the “long-standing disadvantage and injustice” that New Zealand society and systems have placed on Māori.

123RF Māori and Pasifika GPs make up a much smaller proportion of the GP workforce than they do the general population.

Mackie (Ngāti Wai, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Whātua), said policies that encourage more Māori into medical school programmes, like those at the University of Otago, need to be supported and valued – in turn helping to address equity issues.

“Māori succeed when there's a level playing field,” she said.

The survey also found significant gender pay disparities among GPs.

The College said the gender pay gap for GPs – 14.6 per cent – is much higher than the national average, 9.3 per cent, despite at least 11 years of study required to become specialist general practitioners.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Royal New Zealand College of GPs president Dr Samantha Murton.

In 2020, among GPs working full-time (at least 36 hours per week), the median incomes for men and women GPs were $200,000 and $160,000, respectively.

“It’s just staggering, and unacceptable, to me that our female GPs are being paid at a lower rate than our male counterparts, for the same job,” Murton said.

Individual practices set GPs’ salaries.

On average, female GPs earned $25,000 less a year than their male colleagues, despite there being more women than men in the workforce.

Hush Naidoo/Unsplash Nearly a quarter of GPs working in rural communities are over 60, and increasing numbers have their sights on retirement – a cause for concern for the College of GPs.

Retention of GPs, amid burnout and an ageing workforce, was also highlighted as an issue.

Burnout levels among GPs and rural hospital doctors were at 31 per cent in 2020 up from 22 per cent in 2016.

Further to this, 31 per cent of GPs intend to retire in the next five years, and 49 per cent within 10 years, they found.

Rural communities are particularly at risk of GP shortages, the survey found.

Nearly a quarter of those working in rural communities and rural hospitals are older than 60.

Fifteen per cent intend to retire in the next one-two years, and 29 per cent of the rural workforce intended to retire in the next five tears.

Murton said: “The survey says to me that we need to see some significant and fundamental change happening if we’re going to sustain the health of the nation.”

Not having enough GPs is one thing, but “settling for a situation” where the workforce is overworked, burning out, and/or retiring early is “untenable”, she said.