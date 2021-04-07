Teens should be proactively given contraception, current model 'not working' – study

Researchers say a system where doctors proactively hand out contraceptives to teens, including IUDs and implants, would break down stigma. (File photo)

Teenagers should be proactively provided with contraceptives as the current system is “not working”, Kiwi researchers say.

A paper released on Tuesday, led by University of Otago researcher Dr Rebecca Duncan, said New Zealand's high adolescent pregnancy rates are influenced by limited access to contraception.

Duncan said the country's adolescent rates of effective contraception stack up “poorly” globally – more than 93 per cent of pregnancies in those aged 15-19 are unintended, and consistent contraceptive use among Kiwi adolescents has decreased since 2001.

“The current system is not working, and the consequences for those it fails are life-changing.”

In 2013, New Zealand had 23.8 births per 1000 women aged 15 to 19, a rate second only in the developed world to the United States, the paper, published in the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, said.

Of Kiwi adolescents aged 17 and over, 40.5 per cent have had sex – but only 52 per cent of sexually active adolescents use contraception consistently, the research said.

Dr Rebecca Duncan said the current system is not working.

Duncan said while there are a range of contraceptives available in New Zealand, the current provision of contraception to adolescents is reactive rather than proactive.

She said it is also not focused on long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCs), and therefore “may not be as effective as it could be”.

Uptake of LARCs, such as implants and intrauterine devices, is low for all ages – despite being “22 times as effective” as oral contraceptive pills, the research said.

Duncan said this was partly due to a lack of awareness among providers that LARCs are suitable options – a problem “disproportionately affecting adolescents”, even though guidelines say they are safe for this group.

The paper said proactive contraception provision is an approach worth considering in New Zealand.

The paper said a system where advice and contraception is offered to teens without them requesting or being referred for it should be tried.

Duncan said a system where doctors and health professionals proactively offer LARCs would break down the stigma for teenagers seeking contraception.

Medical professionals can and do bring up the topic of contraception, but there is no requirement to do so, she said.

To broach the topic, a teenager has to make an appointment in the first place – with barriers such as cost, transport, shame, and opportunity often preventing them getting in the door.

While there are a range of contraceptives available to teenagers in New Zealand, there are barriers to getting them in the door, the research stated.

Duncan said a proactive system – offering confidential and free consultations to all adolescents, regardless of sexual activity – would ideally result in increased contraceptive use and a reduction of unintended teen pregnancy.

Proactively providing contraception would also give young people greater control of their reproductive and sexual health, she said.

Duncan acknowledged the model may not be welcomed by all, and said the researchers foresee two immediate challenges: Public opinion and planning.

However, she said they hope people would see it is a concept with the goal of removing barriers to essential healthcare.