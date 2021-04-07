Covid-19: Auckland DHB board members vaccinated before some frontline health workers

Members of the Auckland DHB board received their first Covid-19 vaccine last week, as the roll-out centres on tens of thousands of frontline health workers.

Members of the board were given their first jab on March 31, last Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for Auckland DHB told Stuff board members were vaccinated early “to lead by example and help encourage vaccine uptake by staff.”

The vaccine would be rolled out to the rest of the board over the coming weeks, she said.

New Zealand’s frontline roll-out is still being completed. Under the Government’s timeline, the current focus of the vaccine programme is on getting jabs to the 57,000 health workers on community frontlines, followed by healthcare workers protecting the most vulnerable and some priority populations.

Some senior Government officials have started to receive their first shots over the last few days. That includes Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall, but does not yet include Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

It’s not clear which Auckland DHB board members, or whether all of the 11-person board, have now had their first shots.

Frontline health workers are part of group 2 in the Government's vaccine timeline. Vaccinations for this group will continue until May.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff New Zealand’s roll-out of vaccinating frontline health workers is ongoing.

Neither Waitematā nor Counties Manukau district health boards in Auckland had begun vaccinating board members.

A Waitematā DHB spokesperson said staff were being vaccinated in-line with the Ministry of Health’s guidelines and Covid-19 vaccination groups, as per the national vaccination plan.

“As a DHB, our priority is to vaccinate our frontline health workers as part of group 2. No discussions have been had with board members around their individual vaccinations,” they said.

A spokesperson for Counties Manukau Health said: “We do not plan to vaccinate our board members as part of our frontline healthcare workers’ vaccination roll-out, which is currently underway”.

To date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield have not yet been vaccinated, though both have stated they will do so to encourage vaccine uptake among the public.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has previously said she will receive her first Covid-19 jab before the middle of the year, as she was mindful of not taking a vaccine from someone else “it’s really critical for”.

Last month, Ardern said she would receive the jab before the middle of 2021, when officials expect to be inoculating the public.

“I'll do it publicly and for those interested they can watch it. I've been really mindful of not taking a vaccine from someone else who it's really critical for... There are people who are at risk and I'm not one of them,” she said at the time.

“I do want to demonstrate that it's not only safe to take at the time but long term it's safe, and so I will do it early on ... before we start the mass roll-out.”