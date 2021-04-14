Flu jab roll-out to start for over 65s as GPs have to fund, source needles

The country's influenza vaccine roll-out will begin for over 65s only from Wednesday, as manufacturing issues have resulted in a month-long delay to the wider schedule.

This comes after the Ministry of Health said Kiwis under 65 will have to wait one month later than usual to receive a flu jab, due to international availability of the vaccine.

GPs say there is “disappointment” they can’t currently target other groups vulnerable to flu – including pregnant people, and those with underlying health conditions.

SUPPLIED Kiwis over the age of 65 will be able to access a funded flu vaccine from Wednesday, but the programme is already facing hiccups.

Meanwhile, this year’s flu vaccine isn’t coming with a needle as it typically does – leaving general practices to foot the bill in the face of potential supply issues.

College of GPs medical director Dr Bryan Betty told Stuff vaccines ordered for New Zealand this year – AFLURIA QUAD and FLUAD QUAD – will be supplied without needles.

Needles would need to be purchased separately, with the cost being borne by general practices, he said.

The Ministry of Health has been approached for comment as to why it is not funding the needles.

Despite issues with manufacturing of the vaccine itself, Betty said the ministry “reassured” him that there was no shortage of needles across the country.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Dr Bryan Betty said historically influenza vaccines have been supplied with needles, but are not this year.

He wasn’t aware of the cost per needle, but believed it likely wouldn’t be prohibitive: “Most practices will just take it in their stride.”

However, general practices “would like to think that extra costs in delivering a national flu vaccine campaign would be funded by the Government”, he said.

The flu vaccine is free for eligible groups – including those over 65; people with heart disease or heart failure; asthma or other chronic respiratory disease; diabetes; HIV; and transplant recipients – while others pay for the jab.

Betty didn’t believe practices paying for needles would result in patients wearing any additional cost, as the cost of giving the vaccine is fixed.

Instead, this would likely “be borne by the practice”, he said.

Dr Tim Malloy leads a rural general practice network across north Auckland (Waitematā) and lower Northland, comprising seven clinics and caring for approximately 20,000 patients.

Malloy said they only became aware of the change in supply of needles a couple of weeks ago, when the vaccine first started being rolled-out.

As a consequence, they only had 500 needles across the network of clinics, when “we're going to need thousands”.

Stuff Dr Tim Malloy said they have about 500 needles secured for the roll-out but no idea when more supplies will arrive.

While it “gives us a start”, the rest are on back-order, and “we have no idea when they’ll be here”, he said.

Practices “shouldn't be in this position”, Malloy said.

While Malloy wasn't sure of the cost of the needles, he said the issue was the cost of managing the situation – such as the amount of time spent trying to get supplies.

“This is something we hadn’t anticipated, and hadn't wished to need to do,” he said.