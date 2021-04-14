Covid-19: More than 500 MIQ workers yet to receive a single dose of vaccine

Medsafe and vaccine manufacturer Pfizer have approved the use of regular freezer temperatures to store doses for up to two weeks, making New Zealand's vaccine rollout easier.

More than 500 managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) workers are yet to receive even one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The revelation comes after two workers at the Grand Millennium MIQ facility, neither of which had been vaccinated, contracted Covid-19.

Almost 88.5 per cent of MIQ workers had received at least one dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced during a weekly vaccine update.

AP More than 135,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been delivered across the country, but more than 500 MIQ workers have not yet received a single dose.

Hipkins said that of the 513 unvaccinated staffers, “at least a quarter” were booked in to receive their first dose of vaccine in the coming days.

The Government has outlined border and MIQ workers have until the end of the month to be vaccinated against Covid-19, or they will be moved from the frontline.

As of Wednesday, 135,585 doses of the vaccine had been administered across the country.

Of these, 7695 were delivered in the past 24 hours, bringing the weekly total to 34,378 doses.

Bernat Armangue/AP Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines prepared for administration at the vaccination centre in Gibraltar, Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Of the total number of doses given, 43 per cent had been delivered in the Auckland region, Hipkins announced.

Nineteen per cent of those in Auckland who had been vaccinated are Māori or Pasifika, he said.

Of the vaccinations to date, 30,194 people have had their second dose.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said shipments of vaccine are coming in weekly, each containing about 60,000-70,000 doses.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave a weekly vaccine roll-out update on Wednesday.

Hipkins said there is capacity in the freezers across Auckland to store about 760,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and there are two additional freezers in Christchurch which aren't being used at present.

As of Wednesday, there were approximately 315,000 doses of vaccine on ice in freezers across the Auckland region.

The Government also had more freezers on order for the end of June, Hipkins said.

Meanwhile, Medsafe – the country’s medicines safety regulator – has approved the ability for the Pfizer vaccine to be stored at about -20 degrees, Bloomfield said.

The vaccine can be stored at -15 to -25 degrees for two weeks, and either used or even returned to -70 degrees one further time from storage at this lower temperature, he said.

The ability to use the vaccine from this temperature “gives us some additional options... to get the vaccine out to more remote and rural areas”, he said.

Bloomfield stated officials were “certainly remaining confident” about the progress of the roll-out.

This was particularly true across the Auckland region, where things were “rapidly gaining momentum”, he said.

A new vaccination clinic was opening at Waitākere Hospital on Wednesday, and last week the first Auckland city centre vaccination clinic opened at the Atrium on Elliot site, formerly where border and MIQ workers received their vaccines, he said.