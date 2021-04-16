Covid-19: 'Serious' adverse reactions to Pfizer jab just 2 per cent of reports

New data released on adverse reactions after receiving the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is “very reassuring” and in line with what officials expected to see, an expert says.

Medsafe’s latest report on adverse events after immunisation (AEFI), released this week, covers the three-week period from February 20 to March 13 – when 22,588 doses had been administered.

There were 65 new non-serious and three new serious cases reported since the last update. Two of the three serious cases were allergic reactions and were managed appropriately. The third ‘serious’ case was a reactogenicity reaction, where the patient experienced flu-like symptoms.

The most frequently reported adverse event was dizziness (49 reports), followed by headaches (37), nausea (36), fainting (22), faintness (9), redness (8), fatigue (8), fever (8), pain at the injection site (8), and swelling (8).

These are among the known common side-effects of the Pfizer vaccine.

It is the second report released by Medsafe outlining adverse events following immunisation (AEFI).

The first report, to March 6, included 147 adverse reaction reports, of which just three were considered serious.

Overall, of the 215 AEFI reports up to March 13, just six – 2.7 per cent – were deemed 'serious'.

No potential safety issues have been identified.

As of April 14, more than 135,585 doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine have been given in New Zealand, with slightly more than 30,000 people now fully vaccinated.

Director of the Immunisation Advisory Centre Dr Nikki Turner, said the adverse reactions reports were “totally in line with international experience”, and fit with what health officials expected to see.

The system is looking for “unexpected” or different events, so the fact the reports reflect expected events were proof the system is working, she said.

“It’s very reassuring.”

Turner said there is a wealth of safety data about the vaccine internationally, and New Zealand is now getting its own “good local data” about the jab.

Dr Fran Priddy, clinical director of Vaccine Alliance Aotearoa New Zealand, earlier told Stuff anaphylaxis after vaccination is very rare, but it is known to occur with any vaccine.

Priddy said that while anaphylaxis is serious, it is treatable.

Suspected adverse events following Covid-19 vaccines are reported to the Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring (CARM).

Reports are sent to CARM if the reporter suspects the vaccine may have caused the event.

This does not mean the event was caused by the vaccine dose, Medsafe stressed in its report.

The information shows the number of reports, not the number of people who experienced adverse event.

Medsafe said the number of reports can be influenced by how many people are being vaccinated, media attention, the nature the event (for example, how painful the vaccination was), and other varying factors.

Not everyone who has an adverse reaction reports it, and some people may report AEFIs after each vaccination.