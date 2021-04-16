Jekyll and Hyde: The impact of New Zealand's most infamous street party

Otago University Students' Association president Caitlyn Barlow-Groom speaks to media ahead of the Hyde St Party in Dunedin in April 2018.

ACC claims spike on infamous days of drinking on Dunedin’s student calendar, data shows.

And one of the biggest events – the annual Hyde Street Party – gets under way on Saturday.

More than 3500 students are expected to attend the ticket-only event, which attracts colourful costumes, bawdy themes, and excessive drinking.

But it also means a busy day for emergency services personal, including paramedics, police and hospital staff.

Figures from ACC reveal large spikes in accident claims by people aged 18 to 22 on the days of the Hyde Street Party, Agnew St (another student-orientated party) and St Patrick’s Day over the last three years.

Richard Davison/Supplied Early morning revellers enjoy the Otago University Students' Association Hyde Street Party in 2016.

Those figures show claims for that cohort often hovering in single figures until the aforementioned party days, where dozens of claims were filed.

That included St Patrick’s Day 2017 , when 30 claims were filed, and Hyde St, when 51 claims were made.

The next year St Patrick’s Day attracted 48 claims, while Hyde St attracted 20 claims and Agnew St 56 claims respectively.

In 2019, claims for St Patrick’s Day reached 59, followed by Hyde St with 53 and Agnew St with 74 claims.

Supplied Scenes from a large St Patrick's Day party in Dunedin in 2020.

ACC’s data includes claims arising from doctors’ visits, physios, hospital admissions, while excluding workplace, sports and road accidents.

Dr Nicki Jackson, executive director of Alcohol Healthwatch, said the spikes in claims, for events such as Hyde St, were ‘’astonishing and appears to be consistently high over the years’’.

Injuries relating to the event had immediate and long-term costs to society, and were preventable, she said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Students make their way to a party in Dunedin's student quarter

‘’We know that a substantial number of alcohol-related injuries are due to someone else’s drinking, so everyone is at risk at these parties.’’

The Hyde St party was just one of many events that promoted heavy drinking in the country, she said.

‘’When we have weak alcohol laws in combination with events such as Crate Day, orientation, and others, it is hard to envisage our country drinking less and reaping the mental and physical health benefits.’’

Dunedin Hospital emergency department consultant Rich Stephenson told Stuff patients who consumed excessive alcohol or drugs often presented to ED with injuries sustained from taking those substances.

These included facial, head, or orthopaedic injuries.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Police kept a close eye on celebrating students during St Patrick’s Day, 2021.

‘’The impact of alcohol on our health service is significant,” he said.

‘’Dealing with drunk and disorderly patients takes a lot of time and effort – this time could be used to treat patients whose illness or injury hasn't been contributed to by the decision to consume alcohol to an extent likely to cause harm.

‘’Drunk patients can also be violent and pose a significant risk to our staff and other patients.'’

Hyde St, which was cancelled last year due to the nationwide lockdown, has attracted negative headlines in the past for excessive drinking, a spike in hospital admissions, and a roof collapse.

While the party was organised by residents, the Otago University Students’ Association (OUSA) provided support including, substance testing, free food and water, security and fencing, which prevented people hurting themselves from trying to break into the event, a spokeswoman said.

DJs playing at the event would be spread out in an effort to lessen crowd congestion, she said.