Covid-19: Passenger who travelled from Perth during lockdown self-isolating

Investigations are underway after a person was able to travel from Perth to Auckland over the weekend while Perth was in a three-day Covid-19 lockdown and travel from Western Australia had been paused.

The person arrived in Auckland and travelled on to Northland on Monday, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday, after being alerted by Immigration New Zealand.

Immigration’s Border Operations became aware of their arrival during routine passenger screening checks after they arrived in Auckland, and they are currently self-isolating.

John Anthony/Stuff The ministry said the case served as an “important reminder” that the country's public health response relied on accuracy and people fully complying with the safety measures in place by both countries.

The ministry said: “The actions of one person could jeopardise quarantine-free travel with Australia for everyone”.

The news comes as the Government is due to make a decision on whether it is lifting the ban on flights to Perth, and a further update on the Perth traveller is due on Tuesday afternoon, the ministry said.

Any person who enters New Zealand who is ineligible for quarantine-free travel is required to isolate for 14 days and is subject to penalties, the ministry said.

New Zealand Police would not advise whether any charges had been laid, and referred questions to the Ministry of Health.

The current risk to New Zealand from the Perth outbreak has been assessed as low.

iStock In response to Perth’s three-day lockdown, quarantine-free flights to and from Perth, as part of the trans-Tasman bubble arrangement, were paused on Friday night.

An Immigration New Zealand investigation is underway to establish how the person was able to come into the country.

New Zealand health officials remain in contact with their Australian counterparts and are closely monitoring the situation in Western Australia.

Quarantine-free travel between Western Australia and New Zealand remains paused, after Perth and the outer-metropolitan area of Peel were placed in the three-day lockdown from Saturday.

An update on the bubble between New Zealand and Western Australia is expected on Tuesday afternoon.

Warwick Smith/Stuff A “very weak positive” Covid-19 result has been detected in wastewater in Auckland. Another sample is being taken on Tuesday, with results expected later in the week. (file photo)

Weak positive result detected in Auckland wastewater

Meanwhile, a “very weak” positive Covid-19 result has been detected in a wastewater sample from the Eastern Interceptor (Central and Eastern Auckland).

It is the same area where ten recovered people have recently returned, after spending time in the Auckland quarantine facility.

Seven of these people were released within 1-2 days prior to the sample being taken.

Another sample is being taken on Tuesday with results expected later this week, the ministry said.

The recovered cases are no longer infectious and there is no evidence that the wastewater is infectious.

People who have recently had Covid-19 may continue to shed fragments of the virus for some weeks after they have recovered, without being infectious to others.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff There are eight new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation.

Eight MIQ cases in two days

The ministry also announced there have been eight new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation over two days.

Four of the eight cases travelled from Pakistan, via the UAE. The other cases had returned from Germany, the United States, and Japan.

Meanwhile, all 39 close contacts of the border worker who tested positive last Tuesday have returned negative results.

They will continue to self-isolate and will be retested, the ministry said.