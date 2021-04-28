Cash for new $40 million, 30-bed ward at Auckland's Waitākere Hospital announced

A new inpatient ward will be opened at Waitākere Hospital, in West Auckland, the health minister announced on Wednesday.

More West Aucklanders will be able to receive hospital treatment close to home at a new $40 million, 30-bed ward at Waitākere Hospital, the Government has announced.

Health Minister Andrew Little visited the hospital in Henderson on Wednesday afternoon to announce funding for the ward, subject to an approved business case.

The new ward is part of the biggest spending programme for people of the area in nearly 40 years, he said.

Following on from the health reforms announcement last week, it is “vital” hospitals keep running, while at the same time building a national service that focuses on keeping people well so most don’t have to go to hospital, he said.

Waitākere Hospital is one of two primary hospitals operated by Waitematā District Health Board – the country’s largest health board by population, serving the needs of about 630,000 Aucklanders.

The announcement is on top of nearly $350 million of Crown funding already announced for an investment package at Waitematā DHB.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Waitākere Hospital in West Auckland is operated by Waitematā district health board, the largest DHB in the country.

Other projects being funded by the Government include the redevelopment of forensic mental health service, the Mason Clinic, and a project to refurbish and expand the Central Sterile Services department at nearby North Shore Hospital.

Little said there was a “vision of excellence for our health system”.

Authorities want to ensure consistent, high-quality care is available when people need it, and harness innovation and new technologies to benefit of the whole population, he said.

“Health-sector staff all around the country deserve modern, fit-for-purpose facilities that enable them to focus on care.”