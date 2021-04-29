Covid-19: Three new cases in managed isolation, none in community

University of Canterbury Professor Michael Plank is adamant that vaccinating the young is vital to ensure New Zealand reaches herd immunity.

There are three new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation, and no new cases in the community.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health advised three recent returnees – two from Pakistan, and one “to be determined” – had tested positive for the virus.

All three are in managed isolation facilities in Auckland.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff There are three new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand on Thursday.

The two cases who flew from Pakistan arrived in New Zealand before the restriction on travel from Pakistan took effect, on Wednesday.

That brings the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 23, as seven people have recovered since the last update.

There have been 2257 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country since the pandemic began.

To date, more than 2 million Covid-19 tests have been processed – with 5340 swabs processed on Wednesday.