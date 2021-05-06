Covid-19: Ongoing anguish for divided Kiwi families as pandemic rages across India

Shivani Tuli lives in New Zealand with her husband and daughter, Arshiya, while other family members in India struggle against the pandemic.

Four Covid-19 cases are diagnosed every second in India as the pandemic continues to tear families apart. Wellington's Shivani Tuli spoke with UNICEF NZ about being one of those families – and the difficulty of watching loved one’s struggle against the virus through the screen of a smartphone.

For many Indians in New Zealand, they watch from afar as oxygen and medical supplies run out and phone calls with loved ones become increasingly intense.

One of those is Wellington’s Shivani Tuli, who touches base with her family in New Delhi every day.

READ MORE:

* Mercy dash for home: Foreign Affairs staff returning to NZ for Covid-19 respite

* 'About seven' staff at NZ's high commission in India have had Covid-19 recently, Ardern says

* Covid-19: Blenheim man stuck in India after flying home for father's operation



The numbers of daily cases have just surged past 400,000 for the first time. No one is safe.

Her voice tremors as she describes the unfolding crisis.

“Covid-19 is an explosion. Double masks and oxygen cylinders have now become a lifestyle in India.

“People are terrified of going outside. Wards are overflowing, there are no spare beds and critically ill patients are sharing oxygen cylinders.

UNICEF/Supplied Four cases are diagnosed every second in India, a country torn apart by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Where is humanity? Covid-19 has robbed us of what it means to be human. It’s a thief, entering our homes uninvited.”

India produces nearly 60 per cent of the world’s vaccines and Unicef depends heavily on these vaccines for routine childhood immunisation programmes. But they’re racing against the clock to deliver life-saving oxygen and health equipment.

In April, Tuli’s 45-year-old brother in India travelled for work, he was careful to wear a mask, sanitise and social distance. But after returning to New Delhi, he developed a high fever.

A few days later, doctors scanned his lungs and found they were filled with a sticky mucus preventing him from inhaling properly. He was struggling to breathe.

UNICEF/Supplied Shivani Tuli's 45-year-old brother, Aashish Gawari, isolated from the world after returning to New Delhi ill with coronavirus.

“The doctors told him not to go to the hospital because he would be further exposed to the disease. There were no oxygen cylinders. He was prescribed two medicines, but he could only find one of them.”

He found an empty house through a friend and locked himself off from the world.

His wife, two children and relatives back in New Zealand waited anxiously. He didn’t have the energy to get up as the virus worked through him.

“We were so worried,” Tuli said. “My brother didn’t even have the energy to talk. But if he didn’t pick up the phone, we were very scared. We felt helpless, we couldn’t do anything to help him.”

Fortunately, her brother is now in recovery, but the fear for Tuli has not subsided. Now her aunt is hooked up to oxygen support.

UNICEF/Supplied Gawari is now in recovery, but the trauma continues for much of Tuli’s family.

New Delhi is a fast-paced city with more than 30 million inhabitants.

Each day, hordes of daily wage workers and migrant labourers flock to the city by public transport. But now the city is in a strict lockdown.

“When I speak to my Aunt, every five minutes you can hear sirens,” Tuli said. “Somebody is either being rushed to the hospital or to the crematorium. Body after body is being cremated and there are long queues outside the crematoriums.

“In Hindu culture, grieving with family is really important. A friend lost their 20-year-old son to Covid-19 because they couldn’t get oxygen to him in time. There is no time to grieve.

“Doctors and medical staff are working around the clock and putting in so much energy into saving people’s lives. But you can’t do much if you don’t have supplies.”

Since the onset of the pandemic, Unicef has sent 3,000 oxygen concentrators, diagnostic tests, medical kits, more than 500 high-flow nasal cannulas and 85 RT-PCR (testing) machines.

But more equipment is urgently needed as cases continue to soar.

UNICEF/Supplied Every day, Shivani Tuli touches base with her family in New Delhi.

Fortunately, Tuli’s Aunt is regularly monitored in an isolated hospital room, although oxygen and hospital beds come at a high price which few can afford. The Covid-19 pandemic has pushed 12 million people into extreme poverty.

Tuli’s sister-in-law is a schoolteacher. Her salary has reduced 40 per cent over the last year while students learn remotely. An estimated 6.1 million children aged 6-13 remain out of school.

Tuli’s niece and nephew, nine and 14 years, haven’t gone back to school for a year. Children have been deeply affected by the virus – suffering mentally, physically and socially.

“We feel so privileged to be living in New Zealand. Our kids are back at school and our lives are back on track. But in India, it’s not going away for them,” Tuli said.

Tuli says she carries the guilt of not being physically there for her family.

“Now when I speak to my family, I am really careful of what I say. I can hear the fear in their voice.

“A few days ago, I was picking up food and received a video call from my family in India. I didn’t have the courage to take the call and tell them I was enjoying being outside, relaxing with my family.”

“There hasn’t been an Indian family that I’ve spoken to in Aotearoa who hasn’t been affected. A friend has just lost her Mum to the virus. We are all trying to grieve in our own way, but the guilt is always there.”

Tuli and her husband feel deeply connected to Aotearoa, have been giving back where they can and are grateful for the support of Kiwis.

“It just shows how we can all stand by each other in times of crisis,” she said.

“When you donate, you are touching not just one life, but ten. Doctors and nurses are working around the clock, but they are missing critical supplies. Even a small donation could save a lot of lives in India.”

You can donate via Unicef NZ here to get more life-saving supplies to India

This article was supplied as part of Stuff's partnership with Unicef NZ. Unicef stands up for every child so they can have a childhood. Find out more at unicef.org.nz