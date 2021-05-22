Auckland mum hid breast cancer diagnosis from family and friends for six months

For six months, Serena Fonua told concerned friends and family that she had the flu. But the now-31-year-old was holding on to a secret: She had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.

In December 2018, when her youngest son was 10 months old and two weeks after starting a new job, Fonua’s husband George noticed a lump in her right breast.

Fonua, of south Auckland’s Māngere, passed it off for a couple of weeks, hoping it would disappear on its own. It didn't.

After a flurry of biopsies, consultations and scans, she was diagnosed with stage 3 HER2+ breast cancer. She started her first round of chemotherapy a day after her 29th birthday.

Fonua said she and her husband told just a handful of friends about her diagnosis, and she continued to work full-time.

Her older sons Marley and Kingston, who were 10 and 8 at the time, were aware of what Fonua was going through and also managed to keep it to themselves.

Serena Fonua/Supplied Serena Fonua hid her breast cancer diagnosis from those around her for months. She’s pictured with husband George and their youngest son, Phoenix.

Fonua said she decided not to tell family and her wider circle because she didn’t want sympathy from anyone.

She also didn’t want “the look that people give you when you are really, really sick, and they try to be in your presence just in case you don’t make it”.

Fonua said she managed to convince herself – and others – she was battling the flu amid three-weekly cycles of chemotherapy.

She kept her diagnosis “hidden” to almost everyone for more than six months, wearing a wig that matched her hair colour.

“I didn't want the sympathy, I was so adamant that I was going to beat this.”

She decided to tell people once she had had her mastectomy and reconstruction.

Fonua recently marked two years since her last chemotherapy session, and celebrates “every milestone – no matter how big or small”.

She is hosting a Pink Ribbon Breakfast this month to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer.

MALI PHOTOGRAPHY/Supplied Auckland couple Serena and George Fonua with sons Marley, 12, Phoenix, 3, and Kingston, 10.

Pink Ribbon Breakfast is the Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand's biggest fundraising campaign.

The money raised funds breast cancer education, innovative research, and support for patients and their families throughout their breast cancer journeys.

Fonua said she is one of the lucky ones: “There are so many women out there who haven't been so lucky.”

She is imploring others to learn how to complete breast self-checks, get into the habit of doing them, and follow up if they feel something isn’t right.

After her husband discovered the lump, and she felt it for herself, she couldn’t understand how she had missed it, she said.

“If I had waited another couple of weeks for this lump to initially go away, I might not be here right now.”

Fonua now has an annual mammogram, sees her oncologist every three to four months, and has hormone replacement therapy.

