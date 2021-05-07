'They’re just amazing': Children save mum's life after sudden cardiac arrest

From left: Jenetta of St John, Liana Gillan, Rayvn Brieseman, 9, Ryder Brieseman, 13, and Pinky of St John. Rayvn and Ryder's quick actions saved their mum Liana's life.

When their mother collapsed, two Dunedin siblings worked quickly to help save her life.

“It all went downhill really quickly,” Liana Gillan says of the events on March 14 that led to her being saved and her children – Ryder and Ravyn – being honoured by emergency services.

She recalled running the shower for her daughter then falling to her knees and saying “help me Rav...”.

“I didn’t manage the rest of her name as I went out. I don't remember anything after that.”

Ravyn Brieseman, 9, called out to her brother, Ryder Brieseman, 13, for help.

“I remember going into the bathroom, seeing her on the floor with her head facing down, and thinking it must be serious,” Ryder, who called 111 for an ambulance, said.

John Bisset/Stuff St John ambulance rushed to help Liana Gillan after she had a cardiac arrest at home in Dunedin.

“The call handler told me to check if mum was breathing and check if she still had a heartbeat.’’

He could not feel a heartbeat, so was told to roll his mum over and start chest compressions.

“I remember having to shut my eyes because I didn’t want to see what happened.”

As Ryder, who was helped by the call taker, continued with CPR, his sister called her grandparents, Dennis and Ange Gillan, who lived only a few minutes away.

Dennis Gillan arrived and took over chest compressions until St John and Fire and Emergency NZ crews arrived.

“I’m just in awe of them,” he said.

The St John ambulance officers applied three shocks of the defibrillator, which restarted Liana Gillan’s heart, and took her to Dunedin Hospital.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Liana spent two weeks in Dunedin Hospital after being saved by her children.

Gillan spent almost a fortnight in hospital and had an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) inserted.

She had since returned work and was happy to be able to spend another Mother’s Day with her children.

“I’m just so proud of them ... they’re just amazing.”

She urged other parents to talk to their children about what to do in an emergency.

Her son had taken part in the ASB St John in Schools programme in 2019, and said everyone should learn how to perform CPR.

“Anyone can do what I did – call 111 for help and do chest compressions,” Ryder said.

“You never know when you’re going to need it. I never expected I’d have to do that.”

The siblings’ combined effort was praised by St John and ASB, and they were awarded with certificates and a first aid kit in recognition of their bravery.

St John community education manager Jacci Tatnell said the pair proved children could save lives from a young age.

“Every month our ambulance communications centres can receive as many as fifty 111 emergency calls from children who are often calling in traumatic circumstances where a loved one has fallen or is unconscious, and there are no other adults in the house.”

More than 800,000 students have completed the ASB St John in Schools programme since 2015, which is supported by ACC.