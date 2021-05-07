TB scare at University of Auckland after infected student visits classes

Public health officials are offering tests to some University of Auckland students who were in class with a student carrying infectious tuberculosis.

The Auckland Regional Public Health Service has emailed students and staff who took or taught three courses alongside the infected student: MEDSCI203, MEDSCI205 and CHEM390.

Medical Officer of Health Shanika Perera said the service was recently notified of a student with infectious tuberculosis (TB) and is now following a process for managing the risk of further infection.

“TB is not easy to spread as it requires a prolonged exposure to transmit this disease. It is slow to develop and can be cured,” Perera said in a statement on Friday.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Century-old vaccine investigated as a weapon against Covid-19

* SkyCity Convention Centre fire smoke could raise risk of stroke, lung cancer

* University of Auckland student confirmed as fourth measles case in Auckland



Less than 10 students were identified as requiring a follow-up by health officials as they had closer or longer contact with the student.

Public health officials have offered further testing to these students to see if they have a TB infection

“Symptoms of TB to watch out for include a persistent cough for more than three weeks, sometimes with blood in the sputum, unexplained weight loss, sweating - especially at night - unexplained fever, feeling tired all the time and shortness of breath,” Perera said.

An X-ray shows a cavity in the right lung, plus fibrosis and interstitial and patchy infiltrate in both lungs due to Mycobacterium tuberculosis infection (file photo).

Students concerned they may have symptoms were asked to contact their GP or the University's Student Health Services.

New Zealand has about 300 cases of TB each year, according to information on the service’s website.

“Life-threatening complications such as bleeding from the lungs are rare, but TB can still be a very serious disease, particularly for young children under 5 years of age as well as older people,” the website says.

“TB can stay sleeping (latent) in someone’s body for many years before it activates.

“Even though you feel well and healthy, the doctor may still advise treatment to make sure you do not develop active TB.”

TB is spread through coughing, sneezing or spitting, but it is not easy to catch.

People generally need to live or work closely with an infected person to pick up the disease, the service's website says.