Father has 'no regret' over helping brothers, despite spine injury that will cost $85k to fix

Reece Leitch, pictured with wife Hannah and daughters Rebecca and Sophia, is fundraising for back surgery in Germany.

Reece Leitch just wants to play with his young daughters, but a back injury – that will cost around $85,000 to fix – has left him unable to be as involved in their playtime as he once was.

The 27-year-old, from Hillcrest on Auckland’s North Shore, first started having back problems at 10 years old, when he started helping to care for his older brothers, Ryan and Blake, who have muscular dystrophy.

As the only able-bodied man in his family, Leitch would do a lot of the physically demanding tasks, including lifting his brothers in and out of their wheelchairs, beds and the bathroom.

“There’s no doubt, or regret, that looking after my brothers from a young age had an effect on the health of my spine,” he said.

The issues came to a head in 2013, when his back was thrown out during his work as a drain layer.

Leitch has suffered three slipped discs and had three ACC-funded surgeries to stop the discs from pressing on his nerves.

However, two more of Leitch’s discs prolapsed as he picked up his 2-year-old daughter in 2020, leaving him unable to do simple tasks, such as putting on socks and unloading the washing machine and dishwasher.

He is now reliant on medication for his “constant pain”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff As a result of his back injury, Leitch struggles to do simple tasks such as sitting down and standing up on his own.

“I struggle to sit up and stand up on my own and due to both the medication and the pain I cannot carry out my job.”

Leitch has also had to give up sports, including basketball, touch rugby and rowing, and has had to take up a different, less physical role at his job.

But most critically, Leitch is unable to be as involved during playtime with his daughters, 6-year-old Rebecca and 2-year-old Sophia.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The hardest part of Leitch’s injury is that he cannot play with his daughters like he used to, he says.

“You can’t really put a price tag on being able to play with your kids and raise your kids properly.”

Melissa Valach, one of Leitch’s triplet sisters, said it isn’t surprising that her brother doesn’t regret helping care for his brothers, despite his injury.

“His first thought is always to help others. He’s always reluctant to ask others for help. He’s such an incredible, incredible guy.”

Emily Ford/Stuff Blake Leitch, left, said his younger brother had gone out of his way to help him and his brother, Ryan Leitch. (File photo)

She added that the injury had been tough on him mentally, especially as it has affected his approach to parenting – and his daughters don’t fully understand why he unable to do some things.

“He’s such an energetic and active father. He’s all about playing with [his daughters].”

Leitch needs disc replacement surgery, but ACC will no longer fund his treatment.

He’s now taking his bid for treatment overseas and hopes a purpose-built spine clinic in Germany will be able to fix his back and get him playing with his daughters and playing sports again.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Leitch said the surgery in Germany would “massively” change his life.

The surgery, rehab and flights are expected to cost about $85,000, which Leitch is fundraising for via Givealittle.

Blake Leitch said his brother had done everything he can to help his family.

“Without Reece, life not only would have been much more dull, but so much more difficult.”

He added that Leitch had helped him and their brother Ryan Leitch in “damn near every way imaginable”.

“His spine is in excruciating disrepair and surgery is the only option.”

An ACC spokewoman confirmed Leitch’s application for funded disc replacement surgery was declined.

This was because medical evidence suggested he has degenerative disc disease, affecting multiple discs, she said.

“As this isn’t accident-related, we declined to fund this procedure and advised Reece that he could ask for this decision to be reviewed, and he has chosen to do so.”