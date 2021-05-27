Guilt the worst part of having Multiple Sclerosis, says sufferer

Some of the hardest things to deal with on her “MS journey” are the things people don’t see, says Lisa Wheeler.

Twenty years ago, Lisa Wheeler​ was an active adventurer who enjoyed skydiving, hang-gliding, snow-boarding, and teaching ice skating and rollerblading. Then she began to have a tingling sensation in her pinkie toes.

A doctor she consulted told her that her shoes were too tight, despite the insoles she needed to keep her too-big shoes firm on her feet.

Finally, an MRI scan brought a diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis (MS), a demyelinating disease in which the insulating covers of nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord are damaged, disrupting the ability of the nervous system to transmit signals, and resulting in a range of symptoms.

This Sunday, May 30, is World MS Awareness Day, and Wheeler shared a little of her journey living with MS.

“I feel guilty,” Wheeler said.

“I think that's one of the biggest things people need to be aware of. It's the guilt inside me of what this disease is doing to my family.”

She went on to share how her daughter had consoled her recently on a particularly difficult day when she was finding it “too hard” to do what she needed to do.

“Why should a 13-year-old have to console her mother?” Wheeler said.

“In my MS journey, I would say my husband, my daughter and my work have been three of my hugest gains. They are things I wouldn't change. These three things create so much value for me.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF After living for many years with little change in her condition, Lisa Wheeler says the progression of the disease has been rapid in the past five years, and requires her to use a walker or a wheelchair if she leaves home.

“Both my husband and daughter will vehemently tell me that they love me no matter what, and that they aren't going to wish that it was different. They just accept it as it is.”

At the time the diagnosis came in 2002, Wheeler was studying midwifery, and returned to her previous career of teaching for a time when the relationship she was in broke up.

She subsequently met her husband and was faced with revealing her diagnosis to him.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF After being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis more than 20 years ago Margot Koko's life has changed since she underwent stem cell treatment in Mexico.

“It didn't scare him away, and now we have a wonderful child, and we love each other – despite all the challenges, so we're very lucky.”

For many years, Wheeler said, the progression of the disease was very slow. “Just subtle little things. More prickling, then the prickling started to take over my feet, then started coming up my legs, then in my left hand, and then a bit in the right hand.

“About 5 years ago, I became ill with a very strange virus that all of a sudden just left me paralysed in the middle of the night.”

“When we went to bed we were laughing and making jokes. In the middle of the night I woke up, and I couldn't talk or move. I was completely frozen. I just grunted some sounds to my husband.”

The paralysis lasted a couple of hours, and when she was able to see a doctor, she was told she had a high fever caused by a virus and there was nothing much that could be done.

“From that point onwards I think the damage was done.”

It was the little things that people didn’t see that were the hardest to deal with, Wheeler said, and depression was high on that list.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Working as a hypnotherapist has helped her in dealing with the effects of Multiple Sclerosis, says Lisa Wheeler.

Having lost both her father and a sister to suicide really meant she had to be watchful of herself and where she was at, Wheeler said.

“I don't believe I'm genetically predisposed, but at the same time I need to be really mindful if I'm getting into dark places of what I can do to pull myself back out.”

One of these had been her new career as a hypnotherapist, and Wheeler said delivering hypnotic practice to people had the side effect of calming down her nervous system, easing the tension in her own body.

“Of all the things I've ever done for my own personal health, that has probably been the biggest thing.”

For Wheeler, her journey with the disease was about trying to inspire other people “just to push so that they can have the best quality of life that they can have, without having to live to a diagnosis”.