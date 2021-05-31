Woman died of skin infection after number of 'oversights' from health provider

A “bed-bound” woman died from a skin infection after multiple concerns raised by community health workers about her deteriorating condition were not escalated.

On Monday, Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Rose Wall found Access Community Health Limited – a nationwide community support provider – and a nurse in breach of the patients’ rights code for failures in their care of the woman, referred to in Wall’s decision as Ms A.

Ms A, in her early 60s at the time, had a number of health conditions, including morbid obesity, psoriasis, type 2 diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and a history of skin infections.

123RF The Deputy Commissioner was critical Access Community Health did not have a reliable system for support workers to raise concerns, and that concerns raised were not escalated or actioned. (File photo)

Ms A’s husband was her primary caregiver, and she received daily home support from Access Community Health.

She had not left home in more than a year due to limited mobility, and required support to shower, dress and apply ointments to her skin, the report said.

In the months preceding her death, Access Community Health support workers raised concerns on multiple occasions about Ms A’s deteriorating health, particularly her skin.

On one occasion, for example, a support worker reported she was very concerned about Ms A, who had “called numerous times already and feels nothing is being [followed up]”.

GOOGLE MAPS Access Community Health Limited and a nurse have been found in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers' rights for failings in their care of a woman with a skin condition. (Generic photo)

Her skin condition was deteriorating, including “all down her back and groin area” and her family “are not really coping”, the support worker said.

The worker documented that she tried to contact two nurses about this, but neither were available, so she left a note for a nurse to follow up.

Eventually, Ms A was admitted to hospital with suspected cellulitis – a common and potentially serious bacterial skin infection – on her abdomen.

Despite being given antibiotics, she developed sepsis and died.

Ms A’s daughter told Wall it had been a “huge loss” for her family.

“Since my mum’s passing things will never be the same again, as each day I can see nothing but the pain and hurt in my family.”

HEALTH AND DISABILITY COMMISSIO Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Rose Wall says the mentally disabled woman deserves an apology.

Wall found there were “a number of oversights” in the woman’s care, relating to a lack of a reliable escalation system, no “feedback loop” to support workers, and a lack of oversight of reports that were started but not finalised.

Wall was critical that Access did not have a reliable system for support workers to raise concerns, and that concerns raised were not escalated or actioned.

The failures contributed to a delay in Ms A’s condition being reviewed, and opportunities for her to receive the care and intervention she needed were missed.

She was critical the clinical nurse manager did not address the health concerns escalated from support workers, and did not make clinical notes in the woman’s file.

Wall recommended Access and the nurse each provide a written apology to the Ms A’s family.

She also suggested Access undertake a nationwide audit of documentation policies and standards, and carry out further training.