Eight months old and three heart surgeries for baby Josiah

Christchurch couple Connie and Michael Jones are navigating parenthood with two sick young children. One suffers from complex heart diseases and the other has type 1 diabetes.

Josiah Jones has undergone three surgeries on his eight-month-old heart – the first just six days after his birth.

He was born with congenital heart disease – a serious birth condition that affects one in every 100 babies born in New Zealand.

Mother Connie Jones recalled being “confused” when she heard about the potential problem with her unborn baby after her 14-week prenatal appointment.

“I went to my room and just cried.”

Josiah was diagnosed with tricuspid atresia, dextro-transposition of the great arteries (d-TGA) and hypoplastic aortic arch with coarctation.

“I remember the doctors said that it is going to be a hard and bumpy ride for us,” she said, “And they were not wrong.”

Josiah was six days old when he had his first open-heart surgery.

Despite his challenging start, the Christchurch couple said he was “still smiling all the time.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Connie and Michael Jones with their children, Josiah and Adaline.

Since hospital discharge three months ago, he has been feeding milk and six different medications daily through a small tube.

Jones said she and husband Michael were waiting for Josiah at Auckland Hospital when their 3-year-old daughter, Adaline, was admitted to paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at Starship Hospital for type 1 diabetes.

“So, she got to go to PICU before he did, but they ended up in the same bed space coincidentally.”

Josiah was later born on October 19 at Auckland Hospital and went straight into PICU where he ended up staying for six months.

As his wife still recovered from the birth, Michael Jones “raced” around the hospital to check on his family.

“It was busy. I tried to see everyone and give them a kiss and a cuddle. Then move to the next one and do the same thing.”

Josiah has had three open-heart surgeries but will need more once he turns three or four, including another open-heart surgery.

The Joneses remain optimistic about the future for their children.

“They’ve been doing well and looked after. We’re trying to be positive and keep things as normal as they can be,” Connie Jones said.

June is Heart Kids New Zealand's awareness month.