One in 10 toddlers gets three hours of screen time a day, Growing Up in NZ study finds

A Growing Up in New Zealand study found 12 per cent of 2-year-olds were using screens more than three hours a day. (File photo)

More than 10 per cent of 2-year-olds are spending three or more hours a day on screens, a study has found.

Two recently published studies using information from the Growing Up in New Zealand study – the country’s largest longitudinal study – looked at preschoolers’ screen time, and how this can impact on executive functions (mental skills that include working memory, flexible thinking and self-control).

The study follows more than 6000 children whose mothers resided in the Auckland, Counties Manukau and Waikato district health board areas, from pregnancy to the time the children are 21.

The first study examined the prevalence of screen time, and the family behaviours associated with higher screen time.

Two-thirds of children (66 per cent) aged 2 had one hour or less of screen time per day, according to reports by their mothers.

This meets, or is close to meeting, Ministry of Health guidelines, which recommend less than an hour of screen time daily at this age.

However, about 12 per cent of 2-year-olds were spending three or more hours on screens, they found.

They also found specific parenting practices were related to higher levels of screen time for 2-year-olds.

These included a “heavy TV environment”, where the TV is on in the same room as the child, for long periods; not having rules about screen time; and allowing children to view adult content.

The second study explored how screen use at ages 2 and 4 might be related to the development of executive functions, inattention and hyperactivity at 4-and-a-half.

UNSPLASH/SUPPLIED While screen time as such was not related to the development of executive functions, the researchers found links between “TV heavy” environments and eating meals in front of the TV were.

Executive functions support the development of social skills in the preschool years, foster academic competence when children start school, and support success in adult life, Maria Corkin, a University of Auckland doctoral researcher in the School of Psychology, said.

It found two features at home were associated with poorer executive functions at 4-and-a-half: A “heavy TV environment” and eating meals in front of the TV.

Corkin said watching TV often may mean children are not engaged in other activities and are missing the opportunity for parent-child conversations, which can aid in early language and executive function development.

“Interestingly” the study did not find screen time as such was related to executive function development, or to attention.

Minimising TV and maximising parental involvement in the child’s screen use through co-viewing may help to keep screen time low, and could potentially even help with executive function development at preschool age, Corkin said.