Tool the size of a side plate left in Auckland man's abdomen after surgery

A device “the size of a bread and butter plate”, used to hold a wound open during surgery, was left in an Auckland man’s abdomen for three weeks.

On Monday, Health and Disability Commissioner Morag McDowell found Waitematā District Health Board in breach of the patients’ rights code for failures in its care of the man, referred to in a report as Mr A.

In December 2018, Mr A, in his 40s at the time, underwent emergency surgery at Waitematā DHB to treat a perforated colon and was diagnosed with metastatic colorectal cancer.

A fortnight later, Mr A was admitted to hospital with abdominal pain and nausea. Scans revealed an instrument – first thought to be a small surgical drain – had been left inside him during the earlier procedure.

Four days later, Mr A underwent surgery to remove the instrument, which turned out to be an Alexis wound retractor.

During surgery, it was “pushed fully” into his abdomen, and not noticed or removed at the end of the procedure, the report said.

The wound retractor was not included in the surgical count, which was the usual practice at the time, and the surgical count paperwork was documented as correct.

The doctor said had he known the retained instrument was a wound retractor, he would have performed surgery sooner.

Mr A told the commissioner the device was “certainly not a small piece of drain”. Instead, it was “the size of a bread and butter plate”.

Auckland's Waitematā DHB has been found in breach of the Code of Health for failures in a man's care after surgery, after a surgical instrument was left in his body.

Several photos provided to the commissioner showed the retractor being held with two hands. The plastic rings at either end appeared to be equal to or larger than one hand, the report said.

Mr A’s wife told the commissioner the error had had a huge impact on their family.

Mr A was “angry” and experienced “avoidable” delays to starting chemotherapy as a result of the incident, which left his body in “poorer condition” than after the first operation, she said.

Health and Disability Commissioner Morag McDowell said the incident was the result of "systemic issues" for which the DHB was ultimately responsible.

Mr A has since died, but his death was not related to the error.

McDowell found several failures by a number of the DHB's staff and systems.

There was a “collective” failure by the surgical team to recognise the tool was displaced, she said.

The practice of wound retractors being excluded from the count was “very risky”, and was reinforced by the surgical count policy not providing sufficiently clear guidance, she said.

There was an “apparent lack of understanding” by some DHB staff as to the purpose of the surgical count policy, and a “lack of critical thinking” by some staff as to the risks of not counting all items used in the sterile field, she said.

McDowell recommended the DHB provide a written apology to Mr A’s family, undertake a random audit of surgical procedures, and provide training to staff.

The report said Waitematā DHB had “sincerely apologised” to Mr A and his family for the “distress that this incident caused, and for any impact on his treatment as a result”.

The DHB has been approached for comment.