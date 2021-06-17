Covid-19: Auckland DHBs consistently not meeting 'ambitious' vaccine target

Auckland’s three district health boards have given tens of thousands fewer Covid-19 vaccines than planned.

Data released on Wednesday revealed the three metro Auckland DHBs – Auckland, Counties Manukau and Waitematā – gave 88 per cent of planned Covid-19 vaccines in the seven days to Sunday, June 13. Meanwhile, Whanganui DHB completed 187 per cent of its plan.

Ministry of Health figures show the country overall is performing at 107 per cent against the target.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Auckland’s three DHBs have given more than 38 per cent of the country’s Covid-19 vaccines to date, but are consistently not meeting the targets it has set for itself.

The data shows Auckland’s DHBs have only exceeded the planned target once, in the first week the data was captured – and only by 0.1 per cent (giving 18 doses more than planned).

Auckland’s DHBs have been consistently below target, as far as 18.6 per cent off its planned performance in one week.

The Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) says the size and complexity of Auckland’s population make it “unique” in New Zealand. But they did not explain what that means or how it affects the region’s ability to meet targets.

This week, Auckland DHBs aimed to vaccinate 49,975 people and was short 11,282 doses. The week prior it was 6500 doses short.

To date, Auckland’s DHBs have delivered 40,440 fewer doses than intended.

All the country’s health boards, barring three, surpassed the set targets in the week to Sunday.

Alongside Whanganui, Nelson Marlborough and Bay of Plenty DHBs were also well ahead, achieving 169 and 143 per cent, respectively.

LAWRENCE SMITH This week, Auckland’s DHBs gave 38,693 doses of Covid-19 vaccine. This was 11,200 shy of what it wanted to achieve.

Just Auckland Metro, Wairarapa (85 per cent) and West Coast DHBs (99 per cent) were below target.

Auckland’s three DHBs account for about one-third of New Zealand’s population.

It is relative: smaller DHBs have far smaller weekly targets.

Whanganui DHB aims to vaccinate 900 people per week at present. This week 2426 people were jabbed.

As of Sunday, 891,702 doses of Pfizer vaccine had been given across New Zealand.

Francisco Seco/AP Auckland has a ‘unique’ and complex vaccination programme, the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre says.

Of those, 343,466 had been given across the Auckland metro DHBs – 38 per cent of the country’s programme overall.

An NRHCC spokeswoman said the current targets for the metro Auckland DHBs were based on original estimates set back in early April, responding to initial expectations set by the Ministry of Health.

The targets were “ambitious”, alongside a “similarly ambitious operational plan” – including setting-up multiple community vaccination centres and rolling out mobile outreach to aged care facilities.

The Auckland DHBs have also been responsible for delivering vaccinations for the majority of the country’s border workforce which required a “tailored” approach,” as well as responding to outbreaks in Auckland”.

The last community Covid-19 case in Auckland was February 28. The vaccine roll-out began on February 20.

Projected capacity is adjusted weekly as new centres, GPs and pharmacies come online.

The NRHCC expects to “track closer to the initial targets” as the Group 3 roll-out progresses throughout July, the spokeswoman said.

“We still have one of the faster roll-outs in the country, and are very mindful of balancing this alongside the need to provide a high-quality service to our communities.”