Patient from MIQ being treated at Middlemore Hospital for non-Covid issue

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield provide an update on the entire rollout of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

A patient from a managed isolation facility is being treated at south Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital.

The patient does not have Covid-19 and is being treated for another issue.

A security guard has been stationed in the hospital’s isolation area, which a Counties Manukau District Health Board spokesperson said is “standard practice” when a patient from MIQ is being treated there.

The spokesperson said the hospital regularly receives patients from managed isolation facilities.

They would not give out any further information, including the patient’s condition.

Stephen Forbes/Stuff A person is being treated for a non-Covid issue at Middlemore Hospital. (File photo)

Last week, two patients who tested positive for Covid-19 were transferred to Middlemore Hospital from managed isolation.

One of the cases had pneumonia, secondary to Covid-19, and was transferred to the intensive care unit.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health said both cases had been discharged and returned to the Auckland quarantine facility, Jet Park Hotel.

There are no patients with Covid-19 at Middlemore, the DHB spokesperson said.