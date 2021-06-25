Sewage snapshot: Meth being used throughout the week, cocaine mostly on weekends

Methamphetamine is being consumed throughout the week, but people generally restrict their cocaine use to the weekends, wastewater samples show.

Scientists from the University of Auckland, Massey University and the University of Queensland used wastewater to study the consumption of meth, MDMA (ecstasy) and cocaine in Auckland, Bay of Plenty and Christchurch.

The findings, published in the New Zealand Medical Journal on Friday, paint a picture of where and when Kiwis are commonly using drugs.

Methamphetamine was universally found in samples across the three regions, no matter the size of the area or its population.

Wastewater was sampled from seven wastewater treatment plants for seven consecutive days.

Samples were 24-hour composites, collected by sampling 100ml of raw, screened wastewater every 15 minutes, starting at 6am daily.

MDMA consumption was significantly higher in Auckland city and Canterbury than in the Bay of Plenty, wastewater sampling shows.

These were mixed together at the end of the 24 hours and reduced to one litre, before being frozen and transported on ice to the University of Auckland laboratory.

The wastewater treatment plants covered a range of towns, cities, and cities with rural areas, with populations varying from 4800 to 374,000 people.

Collectively, the seven sites service 18.3 per cent of the New Zealand population.

Methamphetamine was detected in 100 per cent of samples, with consumption “significantly higher” in the Bay of Plenty than Auckland city and Canterbury.

Sampling showed meth was consumed more consistently through the week in Canterbury and all Auckland sites, but was higher on weekends in the Bay of Plenty.

The researchers also found methamphetamine use was “significantly” linked to socioeconomic disadvantage.

Cocaine was detected in 21 per cent of samples – with the highest average cocaine consumption in two Auckland sites, and then two Bay of Plenty sites. It was not detected elsewhere.

Cocaine was detected infrequently throughout the week, with use largely restricted to weekends, the samples show.

The research was led by scientists at the University of Auckland, Massey University and the University of Queensland.

MDMA was more common, cropping up in 74 per cent of samples.

MDMA consumption was significantly higher in Auckland city and Canterbury than in Bay of Plenty, and in areas of socioeconomic advantage.

The relatively high use of MDMA in Canterbury, and both MDMA and cocaine in Auckland, may simply reflect the presence of nightclubs in cities, the authors said.

Mackay Price, paper author and PhD candidate at the University of Auckland, said the findings were in line with what researchers “expected” to see – such as the fact MDMA use was most common at the weekend.

Mackay and the other authors say the data highlights the “pervasiveness” of methamphetamine in New Zealand.