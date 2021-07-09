Lack of feedback on epilepsy drug change sparks concern message isn't getting through

About 800 New Zealanders prescribed primidone will likely need to change brands. Consultation on the proposed change had garnered just nine responses the day before deadline.

Consultation around an epilepsy, drug brand change, set to affect hundreds of New Zealanders, has received just nine submissions, prompting concerns the message isn’t reaching those who need to hear it.

In June, Pharmac announced a brand change was on the cards for primidone, a medication about 800 Kiwis are prescribed to treat and prevent seizures, as the current supplier, Apotex, is discontinuing supply of 41 medicines to New Zealand in October.

As of Thursday, Pharmac had received nine submissions during consultation, director of operations Lisa Williams told Stuff.

Primidone is an older-generation drug, and as such those prescribed it are likely to be older people who have been taking it for decades. International guidance states patients taking primidone should not change brands.

Epilepsy New Zealand chief executive Ross Smith said the low level of feedback raises the question whether Pharmac’s approach is reaching potentially older, less tech-savvy Kiwis – or if they know about the proposed change at all.

That only nine submissions had been made was “extraordinary”, Smith said.

“I don’t think that's apathy, I think people just don’t know.”

Epilepsy NZ raised the issue about communicating the change in its three-page submission, seen by Stuff, which suggested Pharmac consider taking newspaper ads out as a way to reach those who might not be “as agile at finding information online”.

123rf Primidone is classified in the United Kingdom as a category 1 epilepsy medicine, and prescribers are advised patients be maintained on a specific brand.

Neurologist Dr Peter Bergin said “very few” patients would have been started on primidone in the last 20 years – with doctors and specialists tending to opt for newer, less sedating anti-epileptics – meaning many could have been on the drug for 25+ years.

Williams said Pharmac’s clinical experts advised that continued access to primidone was “essential”, and acknowledged a brand change for primidone was not recommended.

“Unfortunately, this is the only option to secure ongoing supply of primidone to New Zealand.”

Williams said Pharmac knew from the lamotrigine brand change – which saw the chief coroner undertake a joint inquiry into six deaths potentially linked to the change – that it needed to do “everything we can ... to make sure the 800 people taking primidone are aware of the potential change”.

Phil Johnson/Stuff Pharmac director of operations Lisa Williams earlier acknowledged a brand change for primidone was not recommended, but said it was the only option in ensuring ongoing supply due to Apotex pulling out of the market.

Using conventional print media for “advertorial”-type entries, taking up at least a quarter of a page, is an “important way of reaching the older age users of primidone,” Epilepsy NZ's submission states.

The organisation also recommended Pharmac consider providing notices to GPs, medical centres and pharmacies they can display in a prominent place for primidone patients to see them, in a bid to get the word out.

The consultation process, which closes at 4pm, has already been extended as some groups were not directly notified when the original consultation was opened back in February.

After consultation closes, Pharmac wil consider the feedback and release a public notification detailing its final decision, Williams said.