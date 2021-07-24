Covid-19: Concerns people with mental illness not aware they're in vaccine group 3

Health experts are concerned people with certain mental health and addictions issues might not know they are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine.

People who have been diagnosed with severe mental illness, including schizophrenia, major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder or schizoaffective disorder qualify for early access to the vaccine under group 3.

The same goes for adults accessing secondary and tertiary mental health and addiction services.

Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash People who have been diagnosed with severe mental illness or are accessing mental health and addiction services can get early access to the Covid-19 vaccine, but there is concern some aren't aware of this.

However, this group was a late addition to the list after lobbying from the sector and has not been as well publicised as some other conditions, leading to “inconsistences” in awareness, an expert says.

About 1.7 million Kiwis fall under group 3, which includes those over 65 and people with a relevant underlying health condition.

Psychiatrist Dr Susanna Every-Palmer, of Otago University (Wellington), said clinicians are hearing anecdotal reports people who fit the criteria have not been identified or invited for their jab.

Stuff also heard from a handful of people with mental health conditions who were not aware they may be eligible.

Supplied Associate professor Susanna Every-Palmer, University of Otago, wanted to stress that people over 16 who have diagnoses of severe mental illness or are clients of mental health services are eligible for a vaccine “now”. ​​​​

Research in the New Zealand Medical Journal states the risk of dying from Covid-19 may be up to twice as high for people with mental health and addiction issues, and even higher for people with certain diagnoses.

People experiencing psychosis or schizophrenia may have a risk from 2.7 to 4.4 times higher than people without these experiences, it stated.

Every-Palmer said if a person over the age of 16 has been diagnosed with a severe mental illness or is a client of mental health services, “you are eligible for a vaccine now”.

If no-one has been in touch about the vaccine, they should contact their healthcare provider, she said.

While DHBs and GPs should be supporting this to happen, “there have been inconsistencies”.

Every-Palmer “pleaded” for health providers to “please make sure [clients] are supported” to access the vaccine.

Jo Gibbs, Covid-19 vaccination programme national director, said the Ministry of Health has focussed on communicating to health organisations about the programme.

It shares regular updates with a “wide variety” of agencies to ensure health professionals understand the vaccine roll-out, and the framework and clinical criteria for the groups.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Adults accessing secondary and tertiary mental health and addiction services are considered in group 3 for the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out.

“In addition, we are working with all DHBs to ensure that they are getting everybody in group 3 into the booking system in the next few days,” Gibbs said.

On Friday, a new 0800 number – 0800 28 29 26 – was launched to assist those in group 3 to book their vaccine appointment.

Taimi Allan, chief executive of Changing Minds, said it is important to raise awareness that this group is eligible.

There is no blanket rule of what a mental health service user is, meaning the message people are receiving could be different depending on who they are engaged with, Allan said.

Allan said there could be barriers in getting information to whānau sleeping rough others who are vulnerable.

She “highly encouraged” people get the information they need to make an informed decision.

Allan said people who experience mental health issues are already dealing with a lot: “Don’t add being very sick with Covid-19 to that.”