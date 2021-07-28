'Do not drink' notice lifted for Otago towns almost six months after lead scare

Residents in Waikouaiti have spent six months unable to drink tap water after high levels of lead were discovered.

Almost six months after a major scare about high levels of lead in drinking water, Dunedin City Council has lifted a “do not drink” notice for three Otago towns.

Residents in Waikouaiti, Karitane and Hawksbury Village have been told not to drink tap water since February 2 after elevated levels of lead were found in the water supply.

The decision to remove that notice, announced on Wednesday morning, was made by the council in conjunction with Public Health South.

Extensive additional sampling, monitoring and investigation has found there was no widespread lead in the city council’s drinking water network.

Both parties are now satisfied the water was safe to drink, as long as people follow advice to flush their taps regularly.

Dunedin mayor Aaron Hawkins said residents’ welfare had been the council's top priority throughout the investigation into the causes of the elevated lead readings.

Residents in Waikouaiti, Karitane and Hawksbury Village vented their frustrations about the impact of poor water quality at a number of public meetings – including how it affected the food they grow.

“This has been a difficult time for these communities, and I want to thank everyone for the patience and understanding they have shown while we work through the issue.

Council chief executive Sandy Graham said the council had taken a precautionary approach while working with Public Health South, the Otago Regional Council, the University of Otago and other experts.

Investigations included looking at whether lead came from old landfills, fly-tips or a nearby mine, as well as more than 2000 tests carried out across the council water network since February 4.

The source of intermittent elevated lead levels has not been conclusively determined, but is most likely to be pipes and fittings on private properties, rather than the council’s water distribution network, authorities believe.

There was anguish and anger as hundreds of people grilled officials at a public meeting in Waikouaiti about lead detected in the town's water supply.

Metals such as lead can leach from pipes and fittings into the water if it’s been sitting overnight, Graham said.

“This isn’t just an issue for Dunedin – it’s a national and international issue.”

To reduce risks the Ministry of Health recommended people flush a small volume of water – about 500ml – from the cold tap before using water for drinking, cooking or brushing teeth.

People should also run a cold tap for about 30 seconds each morning, to flush out the water sitting in pipes overnight.

Following the lead scare the council would now embark on a public campaign to promote the “flushing taps” message across the city, Graham said.

The council has almost finished replacing its water pipes with old lead fittings in Edinburgh St and surrounding streets in Waikouaiti.

Hundreds of people turned up to a public meeting in Waikouaiti to hear concerns about lead in drinking water earlier this year.

This removes another potential source of lead from the water network, and other improvements – such as the planned upgrade of the Waikouaiti water treatment plant – are also progressing.

Southern DHB medical officer of health Dr Michael Butchard thanked the community for their patience during this time, and the council for their investigation.

“We appreciate the comprehensive investigation from the city council, and the challenge of trying to uncover the cause of the high lead readings.

“We thank everyone for their understanding and patience over the past months as we have sought to understand this issue.’’