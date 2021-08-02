New advice for handling eggs due to Salmonella incursion

NZ needs to keep Salmonella out of its eggs.

OPINION: A strain of Salmonella​ that is a significant cause of human infection in Europe and the US was recently detected during routine poultry testing in New Zealand.

Salmonella Enteritidis (SE)​ has subsequently been found in environmental samples from a North Island chicken hatchery that supplies a number of chicken meat and egg producers. These producers were closed for disinfection, and some flocks were culled – a devastating event for those concerned.

Very strict protocols were in place to keep this particular strain of SE out of the poultry and egg production chain, but as we know only too well, bacteria and viruses are expert at crossing borders and breaking through our defences.

Genetic analysis shows that this unwelcome import is most closely related to a European strain, but cannot tell us how it found its way in.

READ MORE:

* Increased Salmonella enteritidis testing after poultry farms return positive result

* Listeria bacteria elusive, resilient, risky

* 'Temperature abuse' can lead to food poisoning, especially in rice

* Tips for avoiding norovirus this summer

* Yersinia infection still a mystery after 2014 outbreak in NZ

* NZ still needs plastic packaging, especially on chicken - Campylobacter is bad news

* The risk of contamination from chicken and what to do about it



MPI has advised consumers how to avoid infection from eggs that may have been contaminated by this strain:

Keep eggs in the fridge after purchase.

Avoid raw or undercooked egg products. In particular, don’t serve raw eggs to children under two years of age, pregnant women, the frail and elderly, and people with low or compromised immune systems.

Cook eggs thoroughly – until the white is completely firm and the yolk begins to thicken.

Wash your hands after handling eggs.

Consume eggs within the recommended date on the carton.

Keep surfaces and kitchen utensils clean and dry before and after handling eggs.

Use clean eggs free from dirt, faecal matter and cracks.

As always, people should take care when handling raw chicken – wash your hands, surfaces and all kitchen equipment.

The problem with this strain of SE is that it might be able to infect the reproductive organs of chickens, so that any eggs they lay may contain the bacteria inside. Previously, the types of Salmonella present in New Zealand were mainly thought to contaminate the surfaces of eggshells rather than the actual egg contents.

Proper cooking will kill it. However, homemade mayonnaise and any foods containing uncooked eggs/egg yolks or whites are off the menu until this particular pathogen is eliminated. No licking the bowl.

The surface of the shell may be contaminated with this and other strains, and thus may infect people through handling. That is why hand washing is important after using eggs, and why food preparation surfaces should be cleaned after contact with eggs and eggshells.

Until the discovery of SE, refrigerating eggs was not necessary, but the advice now is to refrigerate eggs, so that if SE is inside the yolk, it won’t multiply to dangerous levels.

Infection by this strain is quite serious, and has resulted in hospitalisation in 40 per cent of cases detected. As with Covid-19, genomic testing is an invaluable forensic tool for epidemiologists.

Many of the isolates from human cases are genetically identical to those from environmental farm samples. Since 2019, 114 human cases of infection have been linked with this strain of SE, and 47 of which were reported this year (as at July 23, 2021).

Scientists from the Ministry for Primary Industries, Ministry of Health, Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR), and the NZ Food Safety Science & Research Centre, have joined forces to help the industry track, trace, and eliminate this strain of SE.

With experience from Covid-19 and Mycoplasma bovis,​ we are getting very good at tracking the transmission of diseases that affect animals and people.

Dr Catherine McLeod is the director, and Distinguished Professor Nigel French is the chief scientist, at the NZ Food Safety Science & Research Centre. Dr Joanne Kingsbury and Dr Sarah Jefferies work at ESR. Glenda Lewis is a science writer.