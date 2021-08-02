Surgeries delayed, long waits in emergency department due to spike in patients

RSV is a respiratory illness hitting children across New Zealand this winter.

The sheer volume of people seeking treatment at Christchurch Hospital’s emergency department has forced some surgeries to be postponed and created long waits for those seeking help.

The Canterbury District Health Board warned anyone going to the emergency department (ED) for a non-urgent issue would likely be in for a long wait.

Christchurch Hospital had 527 patients as of 5pm on Monday, and 105 were being assessed and treated in ED. On Sunday, 360 went through ED.

“While we are expecting some discharges today, the volume of patients coming in the front door is significant,” chief medical officer Dr Helen Skinner said.

The high number of presentations on Monday came at the same time as unexpected staff sickness, resulting in longer waits for care and for admission to hospital.

“I want to apologise to those who are having to wait. It is not ideal, particularly for those who are unwell and need to be moved through to a ward.

A range of winter illnesses were affecting both staff and the public, Skinner said.

“We usually see a lot of people on Mondays as many people tend to hold off seeking medical attention until after the weekend, however today is extra busy and the unfortunate delays patients are experiencing are also due to staff shortages due to illness.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The new emergency department in the Waipapa building at Christchurch Hospital.

Some planned surgery that would require an overnight stay had to be postponed “as we simply don’t have sufficient beds as they are prioritised for people with acute medical problems”.

“Once again, I apologise in advance to anyone whose planned surgery has been affected,” Skinner said.

She urged everyone to call their own general practice team first, if it was not urgent.

Those calling after hours would be put through to a nurse who could advise the caller what to do and where to go if they needed to be seen.

People could also call Healthline for free health advice at any time.

If it was a life-threatening emergency, call 111 as usual.