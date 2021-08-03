Auckland physiotherapist censured after being convicted of multiple assaults

An Auckland physiotherapist has been censured after pleading guilty to six counts of assault. (File photo)

A physiotherapist convicted of multiple counts of assault has been censured.

Yui Man (Vickie) Li Ogilvie appeared before the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal in Auckland this week, facing a professional misconduct charge.

The five-person tribunal heard in November 2019, Li Ogilvie was convicted in a district court of possessing an offensive weapon and six counts of assault.

The details of the incidents have been suppressed by the tribunal.

READ MORE:

* Physiotherapist facing disciplinary action after multiple assault convictions



Li Ogilvie applied for a discharge without conviction, but this was declined, the tribunal heard on Monday.

She was sentenced to 80 hours of community work.

Unsplash The five-person tribunal decided to censure Li Ogilvie, and have her pay a “nominal” contribution towards costs. (File photo)

Li Ogilvie told the tribunal on Monday she “sincerely feels remorseful” about her actions, which occurred during an “extremely stressful and tumultuous” time in her life.

Though the convictions relate to her private life, she acknowledged they “do not reflect well on the profession”.

The Professional Conduct Committee (PCC) also alleged Li Ogilvie knowingly made a “misleading” declaration when applying for her annual practising certificate, which she denied.

It alleged she falsely declared she was fit to practice after suffering an injury in a sports tournament, resulting in a concussion and shoulder and neck strain.

The tribunal ultimately dismissed that charge on Tuesday. Chairman Theo Baker said there was nothing to suggest Li Ogilvie intentionally provided incorrect information about her condition.

Regarding her convictions, PCC lawyer Anita Miller said Li Ogilvie had not yet taken full responsibility for her offending and had made “ongoing attempts” to minimise its seriousness.

She called for Li Ogilvie to be censured, have conditions put on her practice and be ordered to pay costs.

Meanwhile, Li Ogilvie’s lawyer Harry Waalkens QC said her life has been “turned completely upside down” by the events.

He told the tribunal she is a person of honesty and integrity who had not been subject to any complaints so far as she is aware, and “absolutely loves her work” as a physiotherapist.

Hush Naidoo/Unsplash An allegation that Li Ogilvie “knowingly misled” the Physiotherapy Board about a concussion she sustained was dismissed by the tribunal. (File photo)

He said she does not require censure or other penalty.

“It was a personal issue she faced, she does not need this permanent and salutary black mark against her name.”

Baker said the decision to censure Li Ogilvie was a “mark of [the tribunal’s] disapproval”.

It did not impose any conditions on her practice, but ordered she pay $6000 towards the costs of the hearing.

Baker acknowledged Li Ogilvie's “very favourable” references, and said there was nothing to suggest her fitness to practise as a physiotherapist was adversely affected at any time.