Code red issued for Dunedin Hospital after spike in patient numbers

A ‘code red’ alert was issued at Dunedin Hospital this week as heavy demand overloaded health workers and resources.

A code red alert meant the hospital was considered “extremely overloaded”.

The Southern District Health Board (DHB) could not say how many patients the hospital had dealt with, but said there had been “high occupancy with heavy demand on services” over the 24 hours to Tuesday afternoon.

“Our teams have worked relentlessly,” specialist services executive director Patrick Ng said.

The situation had since improved and the hospital was now classified as ‘code yellow’, which meant it was in the “early overload” stage.

“I’d like to thank our staff for their hard work and dedication to providing the best possible care for our patients during this very busy time,” Ng said.

He also thanked the public, particularly those who may have experience delays.

Health services across the country have been under pressure due to a range of winter illnesses affecting both staff and patients.

STUFF RSV is a respiratory illness hitting children across New Zealand this winter.

An average of 123 people sought treatment at Dunedin Hospital's emergency department each day in July, up slightly from 120 a day in June.

On Monday, the sheer volume of people seeking treatment at Christchurch Hospital’s emergency department forced some surgeries to be postponed and created long waits for those seeking help.

Christchurch Hospital had 527 patients as of 5pm on Monday, and 105 were being assessed and treated in ED. On Sunday, 360 patients went through ED.

A “code black” alert was issued at Dunedin Hospital in March when the number of patients outstripped available beds in the emergency department.

The alert was issued following an exceptionally busy 24-hour period for the hospital and its staff, which had caused delays and forced some operations to be postponed.

At one point, 18 patients in the emergency department were waiting for a bed, but only three were available.

A new $1.4 billion hospital for the city is being built on the former Cadbury site.

A new inpatient facility is expected to be completed by 2028, while a new outpatients' facility is due to open by early 2025.

