'Unexplained' death of baby at Middlemore Hospital, police investigating

Police were alerted to the sudden death of a baby by Middlemore Hospital about 9.30am on Wednesday.

Counties Manukau Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward told Stuff police were alerted by the hospital about 9.30am on Wednesday.

Police were treating the death as “unexplained” and were making a number of inquiries, Hayward said.

A post-mortem examination was to be carried out on Friday.

The baby’s family was assisting police with their investigation, Hayward said.

“Understandably, this is an extremely difficult time for them and we are ensuring they are supported,” he said.

Hayward said police were not in a position to make any further comment until additional inquiries had been made and it was unlikely there would be any update until the post-mortem examination had been completed.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A Counties Manukau DHB spokesperson told Stuff an “incident” had taken place at Middlemore Hospital’s emergency department.

A spokesperson for Counties Manukau District Health Board said an incident had taken place in Middlemore's emergency department.

“Our thoughts are with all of those who have been impacted.”

Any affected staff members had access to a range of support measures and had been encouraged to make use of these as required, the spokesperson said.

The DHB would not comment further, directing queries to police.