Covid-19: Patient 'powerless' after DHBs told private hospitals to defer surgeries

The government is scrambling to find enough specialist care for Covid-19 patients in Auckland, and is transferring some non-Covid patients out of the city to reduce pressure.

Auckland’s district health boards instructed private hospitals to put a freeze on performing surgery during the Covid-19 outbreak, affecting a woman’s urgent mastectomy, before the decision was reversed days later.

Ronit Adiv, a clinical psychologist and mother of four, was diagnosed with breast cancer on the first day of the nationwide lockdown. She was scheduled to undergo a full mastectomy at Southern Cross North Harbour, a private hospital on Auckland’s North Shore, on Thursday, September 2.

On Tuesday night the procedure was postponed with no explanation given, leaving her feeling “powerless” and “betrayed”.

SUPPLIED Ronit Adiv, from Auckland, pictured with husband Sagi, was due to have a mastectomy on Thursday. This did not go ahead after Auckland's DHBs told private hospitals to suspend surgical procedures.

It later transpired private hospitals had been told to “hold off” on surgeries amid pressure on the public sector. Neither the Ministry of Health nor the Cancer Control Agency were notified of the directive, Health Minister Andrew Little told Stuff.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Auckland district health boards request ICU staff from other regions

* Covid-19: Sending ICU nurses to Auckland will put pressure on other regions – union

* Coronavirus: Cancer diagnosis, treatment 'must be prioritised' following Covid-19 lockdown



Southern Cross Healthcare chief executive Terry Moore confirmed to Stuff Auckland’s DHBs “had taken a position that there should be no surgeries in private facilities this week, due to the pressures resulting from continued Covid-19 community cases”.

Moore said the “limited number” of surgeries Southern Cross planned to undertake under “ultra-cautious and highly necessary circumstances” this week should be referred to DHBs.

Moore understood the next review of the DHBs’ position would happen on Monday.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Private hospitals say they were told by the Auckland DHBs not to perform surgery this week, leading to some necessary procedures being deferred.

However, on Thursday afternoon, Adiv’s surgeon advised Stuff the directive had been “reversed”, following a meeting with feedback from cancer surgeons.

Adiv’s surgery has been rescheduled for Tuesday, five days later than planned.

While Adiv is relieved and grateful the operation will go ahead, she said the situation raised “very troubling question marks” about what had happened, and how and why this changed.

Was your operation affected? Contact hannah.martin@stuff.co.nz

If it was necessary to defer urgent surgery in the first place, turning back on that “raises questions about the decision-making process”, she said.

“Does reversing the decision the way it was suggest there are alternatives that were not applied in the first place? That this extreme measure was taken not as a last resort?”.

Matthew Rosenberg/Stuff Adiv, who is having surgery through the private sector, will be able to have her operation at a Southern Cross Hospital next week.

Adiv said combating Covid-19 was the first priority “for all of us” – however “this should not be used as a justification to put me, or any other patient, in the position of collateral damage”.

On Friday, Little confirmed he was not aware of the directive on “postponing” cancer procedures.

Both the ministry and the Cancer Control Agency have since been in contact with Auckland DHB, and Little said he was “confident the DHB now knows that cancer procedures can continue under alert level 4”.

The minister had been advised procedures scheduled during that time were being reinstated.

Ian England, chief executive of MercyAscot Private Hospitals, also advised the DHBs “asked us not to proceed with any surgeries” this week, but confirmed they could start to admit urgent cases from early next week.

It took officials two days to respond to Stuff’s queries about the matter.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Health Minister Andrew Little said he was ‘not aware of a directive going out from the ADHB to the private hospitals on postponing cancer procedures’ as it was happening.

A spokeswoman for the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre said when the country went into alert level 4 private providers made decisions to close, ceasing services.

The NRHCC encouraged providers to refer patients who may need priority treatment to public hospitals, the spokeswoman said.

Earlier this week, private providers let DHBs know they planned to restart services from Wednesday.

“Based on the northern region DHBs daily clinical review process, we initially asked private providers to hold off from starting up services again.”

The spokeswoman said the DHBs had since told private providers they could recommence surgery, “based on an assessment of the situation across the northern region” – including the current level of DHB hospital demand, and capacity to meet the needs of Covid and non-Covid patients.

Christel Yardley/Stuff A spokeswoman for the NRHCC said DHBs asked private hospitals to “hold off” on performing surgery this week, which meant some procedures needed to rescheduled.

The spokeswoman said it was a priority that patients with the most urgent clinical need, including those in the private sector, continue to receive care during lockdown.

“For example, we have continued to provide treatment and carried out urgent surgery for patients with cancer,” she said.

The NRHCC acknowledged this will be “an anxious time” for many patients awaiting treatment, and “we empathise with all those who may have been impacted by their surgery being rescheduled”.

“We don’t take the decision to postpone any surgery or appointments lightly.”

Professor Diana Sarfati, chief executive of Te Aho o Te Kahu (the Cancer Control Agency) was “pleased” the decision had been reversed.

“I know this would have caused a lot of stress for those awaiting treatment. Surgeries will recommence this week which is fantastic.”

The agency has been in regular contact with DHBs to ensure essential cancer treatment continues at level 3 and 4, and the country’s cancer system was working well, she said.

As of Saturday there were 43 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals across Auckland. Seven were in intensive care or high dependency care units.