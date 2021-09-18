Inquest into death of man shot by police to be re-opened because a psychiatrist believes he's been unfairly criticised

Genevieve Simpson, sister of Vaughan Te Moananui who was shot by police in Thames in 2015, has become a mental health worker.

A psychiatrist who was caring for a mentally unwell Thames man later shot dead by police is refusing to accept criticism of his care, causing more delays to a case that has dragged on for more than six years. Tony Wall reports.

Genevieve Simpson wishes the medical professionals in charge of her brother’s care would take responsibility for their failings so she and her whānau can move on.

It’s been more than six years since Vaughan Te Moananui,​ 33, was shot dead by police in Thames, and almost two years since a coroner’s inquest was opened to investigate whether the mental health care he'd received in the months leading up to his death was adequate.

Coroner Michael Robb found it clearly wasn’t, but he hasn’t been able to deliver his final report because a consultant psychiatrist involved in the case rejects criticisms of him in Robb’s draft finding.

The coroner has decided to reconvene the inquest – first opened in October 2019 – so more evidence can be heard and witnesses cross-examined.

“It’s very upsetting that six years on the inquest is still going,” says Simpson, who saw police shoot her brother outside her house. She has since become a mental health worker herself, inspired by her brother’s experience.

“My life has been on hold for six years, unable to address the trauma or grief because this hearing continues to drag out,” she says.

“The evidence is clear [about] who wasn’t doing their job properly, starting from [DHB] management down to the doctor and key support worker. They need to accept the coroner’s findings and recommendations and let us move on.”

Te Moananui was fatally shot by police at the front of Simpson’s property after refusing to put down the gun he was carrying.

supplied Vaughan Te Moananui was in and out of mental health care during his adult life.

The inquest heard he had a long history of poor mental health, including schizophrenia, and had been admitted to psychiatric facilities multiple times. He had also been prosecuted for violent offending when unwell.

Risk factors identified on his most recent discharge from the Henry Rongomau Bennett Centre in Hamilton, about a year before his death, included isolation, alcohol consumption and not being appropriately medicated.

It was recommended he start a drug and alcohol programme and be closely monitored, but this never happened.

Instead, he moved out of his parents’ home, began living alone, started drinking alcohol and massively reduced the dose of the anti-psychotic he was taking because it made him feel drowsy.

The psychiatrist, whose name is suppressed, approved the dosage reduction as he felt Te Moananui seemed to be doing well.

At the first inquest hearing, the doctor said there was nothing more he could have done and that his care had been “successful” for a long period.

The coroner asked why there was no direction that close monitoring be undertaken, given Te Moananui’s previous history and medication dosage reduction.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Genevieve Simpson says health professionals need to take responsibility for their lack of care.

The doctor accepted that intensive monitoring was important where a patient was reducing dosage, but it was up to the key support worker or other members of the community health team to raise issues of concern, as this was “how the system works”.

He did not see his role as to direct or review the nature and level of any monitoring.

Asked why he hadn’t read Te Moananui’s progress notes and been aware the patient’s mother had raised concerns about him drinking alcohol, the doctor said it would be impossible to refer to all notes written by multiple nurses and key workers.

Coroner Robb said in a recent written ruling that the psychiatrist’s care was “passive” rather than “proactive”.

“I was concerned that a more proactive role from him was required, where he took some responsibility for directing the level and nature of monitoring.”

After the draft findings were distributed to interested parties, the psychiatrist submitted that there was a “misunderstanding” about his role.

He claimed he had no supervisory role within the community mental health team; it was up to team members to bring issues to his attention, as he was not based in Thames.

supplied In a draft finding, Coroner Michael Robb suggested there was a lack of monitoring of Te Moananui, right, by mental health workers.

But Dr Rees Tapsell, director of clinical services for mental health at the Waikato District Health Board, said that the doctor's view of the role of a consultant psychiatrist was out of line with his colleagues here and worldwide.

As the most senior and highly trained member of the mental health team, the consultant psychiatrist had a responsibility to provide clinical leadership, Tapsell said.

These expectations had been explained to the doctor.

Tapsell apologised to Te Moananui’s family for the care falling below the DHB’s expectations.

Complaining that no independent expert evidence had been heard on the issue, the doctor’s lawyers submitted it would be “unsafe for the coroner to reach conclusions critical [of him]”.

The coroner sought an independent opinion, and in a submission in December, experienced forensic psychiatrist Dr David Chaplow​ said the doctor misunderstood his role.

The standard of care he had provided was poor and substandard, Chaplow found. There was no excuse for not reading the progress notes.

He said there was no identification by the doctor of the risks of Te Moananui reducing his medication, changing address, abusing alcohol or the need to engage with whānau.

The psychiatrist was “non-assertive” in his practice and “inadequate, possibly incompetent” in his approach to assessing and formulating a management programme and involving others, Chaplow found.

The doctor challenged the accuracy of Chaplow’s report and disputed the process he’d followed in reaching his opinion.

His lawyers threatened a judicial review if the opinion was relied upon and said a new inquest should be held as the doctor had “suffered prejudice”.

Robb said in his ruling that he would re-open the inquest to determine what the psychiatrist’s role and responsibilities were within the team caring for Te Moananui and whether it was his job to check the follow-up care and monitoring.

Simpson says while it’s disappointing the psychiatrist is not accepting any responsibility, neither is DHB management.

“Instead they are shifting the blame all on to the psychiatrist and key worker,” she says. “The psychiatrist should have been supervised as ... he lacked experience in working with complex clients like Vaughan.

“If he had been properly supervised they would have picked up on the inadequate support being provided to my brother.

“I feel like Vaughan was set up to fail from the day he was discharged from Henry Bennett’s forensics ward. To send him back out to the community with very little support from mental health services was a fatal decision.

“Our whānau had no knowledge of how to support him, we were not included in any of the meetings, the psychiatrist should have been in contact with us, who knew him best.

“Our concerns were brushed off.”