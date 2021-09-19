'I am screwed if it comes back': Experts concerned by Covid's hidden impact on blood cancer treatments

Around 21,000 Kiwis are living with blood cancer. Symptoms can be difficult to recognise, and experts worry that some people aren’t getting diagnosed as our health system tackles the impact of Covid-19. Hayley McLarin investigates.

Neil Brownlie has beaten blood cancer three times in a decade.

The former electrician from Dunedin has overcome Hodgkin lymphoma, Burkitt lymphoma and acute myeloid lymphoma. Doctors tell him they haven’t known any other patient to have three different blood cancers.

But at 37, he’s had so much chemotherapy he’s been told he cannot afford to get cancer again, and his body won’t withstand any more chemo.

“Unless they come up with a new treatment, I am kind of screwed if it comes back,” he says.

On any given day, around eight Kiwis will be told they have a blood cancer. It’s the fourth-most-prevalent cancer in New Zealand; deemed to be a hidden cancer because symptoms are deceptive and easily misinterpreted as a minor illness.

Supplied Blood cancer can strike anyone at any time, and there is no known cause for blood cancer.

Diagnoses and treatments have fallen significantly due to Covid-19, according to Peter Fergusson, the CEO of Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand (LBC).

“Globally diagnoses have dropped by approximately 40 per cent during Covid,” says Fergusson.

“After the last lockdown, the number of diagnoses in New Zealand lifted dramatically, which is indicative of people delaying a visit to their GP or specialist for fear of unnecessarily exposing themselves to a risk of Covid.”

Fergusson says the health system is barely beginning to catch up from last year’s lockdown.

“We will have people out there that are undiagnosed, and that delay in being diagnosed may mean a difference for them in terms of how well they come out of this journey, because their treatment options may be reduced.”

A lockdown transplant

Neil Brownlie was among those impacted by Covid, spending four months in hospital while New Zealand was in lockdown.

Supplied Neil Brownlie is a former electrician from Dunedin who has beaten blood cancer three times in 10 years.

Blood cancer patients are ideally given a transplant that is 100 per cent right for them, however when Brownlie desperately needed a transplant last year, overseas stem cells would not have arrived in time.

Instead, he received a stem cell transplant from his younger brother Gavin, despite being only a 50 per cent match.

“They basically gave me my brother's immune system because mine just doesn't recognise blood cancers to know to fight them,” Brownlie says.

Doctors hope that his brother's immune system will protect him from the cancer, even though it’s not a perfect match.

“I only had a 5 per cent chance of making it a year past transplant, and I have passed that now,” he says.

“I’m hopeful. The chance of success with stem cell transplants has really improved massively over the last 10 years.”

A long cancer journey

As a new dad 10 years ago, Brownlie was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma. He endured chemo and radiation for about six months to combat the aggressive stage 4 cancer.

Brownlie slowly recovered and returned to being the main income earner, and he and his partner Jodi had Nate, six, a younger brother for Luke, now 13. But five years ago he was diagnosed with Burkitt’s lymphoma.

The treatment was much more aggressive.

“I was in hospital for six months having chemo every day,” recalls Brownlie. “I watched just about everything on Netflix and YouTube; it was mind-numbingly boring and a bit of a struggle, the first time, mentally.”

He says ‘first time’, because in January last year an all-too-familiar call back to the doctor delivered the news he had AML – acute myeloid leukaemia. That meant more chemotherapy, which got the cancer into remission.

“But the whole goal was to get a stem cell transplant as they said it would be back within a year, and that would be it, because I couldn't do any more chemo,” says Brownlie. “I’d had the maximum amount of chemotherapy a person can have in their lifetime.”

Brownlie has since paused his electrical engineering study to work on restoring his physical fitness, and enjoy time with his family after long bouts of not being able to see them while in hospital. He’s aware that partner Jodi juggled work and raising the boys while he was sick, and is grateful to LBC for helping support her.

Supplied Neil Brownlie pictured with partner Jodi and their children Luke, 13, and Nate, six.

“It’s hard on families,” he says. “We're not rich now but work isn’t really a priority when we don't really know how much time I've got – although I am pleased that I have no sign of the cancer coming back.

“We want to make the most of what we do have. I want to try to stay positive.”

Covid concerns

LBC’s Peter Fergusson says it’s concerning that blood cancer patients may not be able to get urgent treatment due to Covid emergencies, and that life-saving bone marrow transplants are being postponed due to significant resourcing challenges.

“With an ageing population and blood cancers more prevalent in older people, the number of transplants is increasing,” he says.

Supplied Peter Fergusson is the CEO of Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand.

Five years ago, 45 transplants a year was considered high for one transplant unit. This year in Auckland, there have already been more than 140.

“Transplants are rapidly increasing, but facilities and resources are struggling to keep pace with this demand,” says Fergusson.

“The resourcing challenge is compounded by a raft of issues including unfilled positions, difficulty recruiting internationally, reduced workforce due to close-contact isolation requirements; a loss of specialist nursing staff transferred to support Covid needs...

“We really are at a pinch point.”

Transplants are moved to other DHBs around the country, where practical. However, Fergusson says capacity challenges are now prompting decisions about whether to give people additional treatment as a ‘holding pattern’ to buy time.

“That could have a dire effect on someone's outcome if they don't get a transplant when they should.”

Fergusson says while Covid is an immediate threat, the impact of cancer is a larger growing concern that cannot be ignored.

FIRST UP/RNZ A Bay of Plenty mother says an observant childcare centre may have saved her son's life when they told her something didn't seem quite right with the two-year-old.

“Cancer is this country’s largest killer,” he says. “Every year more than 12,000 people die from cancer. Leukaemia is the number one cancer in children; lymphoma is one of the most common cancers in teens and young adults. Blood cancers combined are the fourth-most-prevalent cancer.”

LBC estimates it sees approximately 45 per cent of the 21,000 Kiwis living with blood cancer. However, it’s limited in how much in-person support it can offer during Covid alert level restrictions.

“We are bound by the rules and restrictions of access at each DHB, and this impacts whether we can support families who have loved ones in hospital and whether we can be on the wards,” Fergusson says.

“Often the challenge we have is that patients are in bubbles of one, because they're fearful of being in family bubbles and picking up Covid. That leads to lonely people who are dealing with the daily challenge of transporting themselves to hospital for life-saving treatment while conscious these are places where they may be exposed to a range of diseases and viruses that would have a devastating effect on their compromised immune system.

“Blood cancer patients are living on a knife's edge.”

Getting diagnosed

A blood cancer diagnosis will often start with a call from your GP asking you to come in and bring your partner or a friend with you. It’s quickly followed by specialist referrals, tests, and anxiety.

“A blood cancer diagnosis is overwhelming,” says clinical haematologist, Dr Richard Doocey. “There’s an incredible amount of questions going through a patient’s mind as they try to navigate the health system.”

Supplied Dr Richard Doocey is the director of the stem cell transplant programme for Auckland and Starship Children's hospitals.

Doocey, the director of the stem cell transplant programme for Auckland and Starship Children’s hospitals, encourages patients to self-advocate for their health care.

“You need to ensure you are informed about your cancer, proposed treatment and prognosis by knowing what to ask, and what to take from that consultation,” he says.

He reveals the immediate question from patients is often: “How long have I got?”

That’s a tricky question to answer, because statistics don’t tell what will happen to an individual patient.

“If someone's got an 80 per cent chance of the cancer being brought under control, we don't know if you're in the 80 per cent or the 20 per cent,” says Doocey.

Treatment options can include surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and stem cell treatment. What’s best for each patient can depend on whether the cancer is newly diagnosed, or a relapse. Doctors will also consider whether a patient has any other health issues that could impact on treatment.

Supplied September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month.

Doocey impresses that there's no such thing as a stupid question.

“We have the privilege of being educated on this medicine and having our own clinical experience, but it's all new for you,” he says. “Sometimes it will confuse you.”

Doocey, who also works in private practice, says there’s nothing wrong with getting a second opinion.

“If your roof needs fixing, you don’t take the first bloke who turns up,” he explains. “You get three quotes, and you choose the best one, but not necessarily based on cost.”

The Health and Disability Commission’s Code of Health and Disability Services and Consumer Rights says a patient has the right to be fully informed of the options available, including an assessment of the expected risks, side effects, benefits and costs of each option.

‘I’m one of the lucky ones’

For newlywed Naomi McRae, a blood cancer diagnosis at 29 also came with the devastating news she may not be able to have children.

Her Hodgkin lymphoma came as a shock. She’d had extreme fatigue, often sleeping on the couch after work until husband Sam woke her for dinner.

Supplied Naomi and Sam were told they may not be able to have children, but have since welcomed Lauchlan, right, and Owen.

“I thought that I was just tired from a big year,” McRae recalls. “We moved back from London, bought a house, got married, and I started a new job.”

She also had “the most ridiculously itchy feet”, and eventually got blood tests that revealed her body was “fighting something more than just a common cold”.

While waiting for a specialist appointment, McRae collapsed when shopping for something to wear to her best friend's wedding. The North Shore Hospital emergency doctor delivered the news that she had advanced Hodgkin lymphoma, and a giant chest tumour had displaced her left lung.

“My life as I knew it changed forever. I was suddenly thrown into a new world of blood tests, hospital appointments and cancer terminology.”

McRae and her husband decided early on that they would do everything in their power to try and have children once her cancer nightmare was over.

“We tried to preserve embryos prior to me starting treatment, but my body didn’t respond. I was far too ill for my body to do anything but fight the cancer.”

She started treatment on Christmas Eve.

“After six months of chemo and six weeks of radiotherapy, I was confirmed as in remission, which was just the best feeling in the world.”

But McRae was told her hormone levels wouldn't recover, and they weren't going to be able to have children.

“That diagnosis was in many ways harder; I felt like the cancer had robbed me of my future.”

When the couple returned from their delayed honeymoon, McRae started experiencing issues that mirrored her blood cancer symptoms, and anxiety set in. At a scheduled appointment, her radiation oncologist gave her unexpected news – her blood results suggested she might be pregnant.

In May 2012 they welcomed Lauchlan, and then Owen 17 months later.

“Being a mother healed some of those cancer wounds,” says McRae. “These gorgeous boys of ours are now nine and seven.

Supplied Naomi McRae says becoming a mother to Lauchlan, left, and Owen, helped heal some of her cancer wounds.

“I know that I'm one of the lucky ones. I'll never ever take it for granted. It shows that there is life after cancer; it can be everything that you ever dreamed of.”

Grateful for the support she received from LBC, McRae used her HR expertise and patient experience to develop resources about employment and legal rights for patients dealing with employment situations due to their condition.

She formed a small team of PwC employees to develop the ‘Work It Out’ programme that includes talking to your employer about your diagnosis through to looking for work after treatment.

McRae has been on LBC’s Consumer Advisory Board since it was formed in 2017.

She says: “It’s nice to be at a point where my own diagnosis doesn’t consume me and where I am in a position personally and professionally to give back and help pave the way for other patients.”

Advice from a carer

Eric Neary knows only too well how important it is to push a loved one to go to the doctor if something is not quite right.

Neary could see his wife Debbie, then 56, was exhausted as she invested long hours in a big work project. But when she started experiencing nausea, was often too tired to get out of bed, and became breathless, all in a matter of weeks, he demanded that she go to the doctor.

Sarah Argyle/Stuff Eric and Debbie Neary had another seven years together due to Debbie’s early diagnosis the first time she had cancer.

“She kept saying she was just tired, but she wasn’t ‘Debbie’ so I insisted,” Neary recalls. “She went on a Monday morning, had blood tests first thing the next day and by three o'clock the doctor had sent an ambulance to her work and she was in hospital having a blood transfusion.”

“Within 24 hours, they gave us the bad news that not only did she have a very aggressive AML [acute myeloid leukaemia] but she had also contracted CML [chronic myeloid leukaemia].”

Debbie was told she had three months to live. She went on an aggressive clinical trial – the drugs caused all her hair to fall out within 36 hours – to get her well enough for a bone marrow transplant from her sister Lynne, and was declared cured in November 2016.

“We always knew that there was a possibility it would come back,” says Neary. “I think it was only about 35 per cent survivorship in those days. Debbie was diagnosed again in November 2017, and not given long to live. But Debbie being a fighter, she hung on until mid-2018.”

Neary is very glad he insisted his wife get tested when she first experienced symptoms.

“Instead of arranging a funeral in 2018, I would have probably been arranging it in 2011 – so I'm extremely grateful.”

During Debbie’s second diagnosis, LBC asked Neary to be an inaugural member of its Consumer Advisory Board, to help advocate for patients and also offer a perspective from a carer’s point of view. He will end his six-year tenure in March 2023.

Neary says it’s crucial that people see a doctor if something’s not right.

“We all need to be proactive and get medical advice. Don't write off something as not important when it might be.”

Supplied A simple blood test could diagnose blood cancer. Speak to your doctor if you are showing any symptoms.

Symptoms of blood cancer

September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month. Blood cancer can strike anyone at any time, and there is no known cause for blood cancer.

A simple blood test could diagnose blood cancer. Speak to your doctor if you are showing any of these symptoms (usually in a cluster):

Regular and frequent fevers, chills

Persistent fatigue, weakness, dizzy spells

Loss of appetite, nausea

Headaches

Unusual bleeding/bruising

Unexplained weight loss

Night sweats

Bone/joint pain

Abdominal discomfort

Shortness of breath

Frequent infections

Itchy skin or skin rash

Swollen lymph nodes in the neck, underarms or groin

Talking to children

Hearing that your child has been diagnosed with blood cancer, or having to tell your child you have been diagnosed, can be one of the hardest things a parent faces.

It is important to try to normalise the process for children by remaining calm and encouraging while numerous tests and investigations are done. LBC has a series of books written from a child’s perspective, including Ben’s Stem Cell Transplant, Jess’ Stem Cell Donation, Joe has Leukaemia and Tom Has Lymphoma, as well as My Guide to Blood Cancer for teenagers.

Supplied Leukaemia & Blood Cancer NZ has a series of books written from a child's perspective.

If you are the one diagnosed, LBC recommends telling your child as soon as possible, before they start to pick up on the kind of changes that might cause them to worry.

Give small chunks of key information and avoid over-explaining. The younger a child is, the more ‘bite-size’ the chunks of information need to be. Establish what they think they know, and correct any misunderstandings.

For more information, go to leukaemia.org.nz.