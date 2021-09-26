Kiwis urged to kōrero for Mental Health Awareness Week

For Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson,​ this year’s theme of “kōrero”, or connecting with others, has particular resonance for Mental Health Awareness Week.

Robinson was visiting his three teens in Hawke’s Bay, where they live with their mother, when Auckland went into level 4 lockdown on August 17.

He admits being apart from his partner and colleagues in Auckland for an unknown length of time has been challenging.

“I haven’t talked to my partner for a week, she’s locked down in a different bubble to me.”

Robinson says connection is “fundamentally behind a kōrero” (conversation), and is critical to our mental health and wellbeing, especially through the “incredibly difficult time” of the recent Delta outbreak and lockdown.

The foundation has set different challenges for each day for Mental Health Awareness Week, which begins on Monday.

Monday’s challenge to have a kōrero with someone you care about was designed to be mutually beneficial, Robinson said.

He encouraged people to work at building connection with others and acknowledged it was not always easy.

“I’m locked down with my teenagers and it’s great, but it’s also a pain in the butt at times and they have really struggled at different times.”

When people felt down, it could be harder to reach out for connection, but it was important to persist, Robinson said.

“That has happened to me, at times when I’ve been really struggling with my mental health, and I’ve been sort of rebuffed by people, it was too much for them, and that’s really hard, it’s really, really hard. In the end, personally, I just kept going, you know.

“I went down the list of all the people I knew until I got to some people who were willing to listen to me and willing to engage with me.”

Connection could be small and brief yet powerful in improving his outlook, Robinson said.

“Sometimes just walking past and seeing someone from my street and smiling and saying ‘hi’, I come back, and I think, ‘oh wow I really needed that connection with another person’, even if it wasn’t an in-depth conversation.”

Other challenges suggested by the foundation included connecting somewhere outside, an act of kindness, and thinking about the Māori model of health, Te Whare Tapa Whā.

Robinson said the essence of Te Whare Tapa Whā was getting balance through addressing mental, physical, spiritual and whānau or social wellbeing.

“You can’t have health and wellbeing if you are ignoring a significant part of your life.”