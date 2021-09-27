Dementia cases expected to double by 2050, costs to reach $6b per year – report

The number of people living with dementia is expected to more than double in the next 30 years, with some ethnic groups at an even greater risk.

Costs associated with managing the disease are also expected to skyrocket to $6 billion by 2050 – up from $2.46 billion in 2020.

That’s according to a new report commissioned by Alzheimers NZ, that “reinforces” the fact dementia is a rapidly growing problem for New Zealand.

The University of Auckland report, Dementia Economic Impact Report 2020, estimated 69,713 people – or 1.4 per cent of the population – were living with dementia in 2020.

READ MORE:

* 'Urgent action' needed to address challenges facing people with dementia

* Charity auction on course to raise more than $100,000 for Alzheimers Taranaki's new home

* Tackling stigma and improving support services top of Alzheimers NZ's wishlist

* Support systems for Kiwis with dementia 'woefully inadequate'



That number is projected to more than double to 167,483 – or 2.7 per cent of the population – by 2050.

123rf About 2.7 per cent of New Zealand’s population is expected to be living with dementia in 2050. (File photo)

While the number of Europeans with dementia is expected to double, the number of Māori, Pacific and Asian people with dementia is expected to triple.

Greater numbers of non-European people are developing dementia under the age of 65, the report said.

The findings mean greater impacts on financial income for families in those communities.

The total cost of dementia is expected to reach $5.96 billion per year, up from $2.46b in 2020.

This includes costs incurred with health and social care, as well as the cost of unpaid care that is mostly given by families.

According to the report, more than one million hours of unpaid care were provided every week in 2020.

If this was provided by paid carers, it would have cost $1.19b.

Alzheimers NZ chief executive Catherine Hall said New Zealand was unprepared to deal with the “inevitable” spike in dementia numbers.

SUPPLIED Alzheimers NZ chief executive Catherine Hall said the report reinforces just how much of a problem dementia is for New Zealand.

“This latest study has just confirmed what a monumental challenge dementia will be for New Zealand.”

Hall said “very big decisions” were needed soon to determine how to deal with dementia.

“I sincerely hope this Government appreciates the dire and urgent need, highlighted by this latest research, and acts quickly to put a national dementia plan in place.”

A plan – Dementia/Mate Wareware Action Plan – has been developed to set out the most urgent steps in dealing with dementia in New Zealand for the next five years, but it has yet to be implemented by the Government.

SUPPLIED Alister Robertson says living with dementia is tough and the community needs the Government’s help.

Hawke’s Bay man Alister Robertson, who lives with dementia, helped develop the action plan and said the community “desperately” needs help from the Government.

“Living with dementia in New Zealand is a very tough journey. I really hope none of our current crop of politicians develops the condition because there’s no cure, nor treatment, and it often feels like there’s no hope.

“We desperately need help, and we are asking this Government to ‘be kind’ to us.”

The Ministry of Health has been contacted for comment.