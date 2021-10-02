Covid-19: Fritha Tagg needs the support of an in-home carer, but she won't accept it from an unvaccinated worker

Fritha Tagg needs home health care but says staff shouldn't be coming into people's homes unless they are vaccinated against Covid-19

Leaning heavily on her crutches after her second hip replacement, Fritha Tagg stood at her front door and asked the home care assistant if she had been vaccinated against Covid-19. The worker refused to answer, and was sent away.

It was the second time that week Tagg had sent a home care worker away because they were either unvaccinated or refused to say if they were.

Currently, home care workers are not legally required to have the Covid-19 vaccine, but experts believe they will form part of the health sector that may be mandated to receive it once the Government has got legal advice on the issue. It is compulsory for those working on the border and at MIQ facilities to be vaccinated against Covid.

Last month, Auckland International Airport made Covid-19 vaccinations compulsory for all front line staff and a requirement for all new staff joining the business.

And the issue is two-fold, patients are not required to reveal their vaccination status to home care employees who have to enter their home.

At her Tokoroa home, Tagg leans her crutches against a side table and gingerly sits in her armchair. It has been three weeks since her hip operation, her second in the space of two years, and her second stint of needing home care help – but this time around there is a global pandemic.

Tagg says she was shocked to learn the home care assistant was unvaccinated.

“I just assumed that she was vaccinated, and I overheard her having a conversation with another carer who had been asked to leave the place that she was working because they discovered she was not Covid vaccinated, and it was just like a light-bulb moment really in my head,” Tagg says.

“I thought she must be vaccinated? You know, you’re dealing with sick people I’m relatively well, but they’re dealing with sick people. So I asked my carer when she put the phone down whether she was vaccinated, and she said no, and I said why? She said because I haven’t had time and I said of course you’ve had time ... I’m going to have to ask you to leave because I’m vulnerable … I’m still recovering from major surgery and I don’t want somebody in my home who is not Covid vaccinated.”

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Tokoroa grandmother and former journalist Fritha Tagg has had two hip replacements. She’s concerned home care support workers are not currently legally required to be vaccinated, despite working with vulnerable patients.

Tagg says she rang Access Community Health, which runs the home care service, to inform them of what she had done.

It was through that call that Tagg learned that home care employees are not required to be vaccinated.

“We hear stories about workers, you know the people who mop the floors at MIQ facilities in Auckland they don’t get the job unless they are vaccinated,” she says.

“They’re not dealing with sick people, these people that are home helpers they’re dealing with sick people every day, and they may be going to six or seven houses every day.”

Another worker turned up at her house a few days later and refused to reveal her vaccination status. Tagg says she asked her to leave, too.

“She made a reference to me asking her about being Covid vaccinated, she said it’s the same thing as if you asked me if I was Israeli, or a Jewish person, or Afghani.

“I just looked at her and laughed, and I said it had nothing to do with that, it’s just a simple question, you’re a home help and care for sick people - are you vaccinated? And she said I don’t have to tell you that, and I said I don’t want you in my house and told her to go.”

Tagg informed Access again and was told there was nothing they could do.

Since the latest incident, Tagg says Access has contacted her, promising to send a vaccinated worker to her home.

But for many others, that’s unlikely to be possible.

The home care industry has been heavily affected by border closures. A majority of home care workers are immigrants and the sector is struggling to attract younger staff due to inconsistent work schedules.

The pandemic has exacerbated the problems the industry was already facing.

Access Community Health chief executive Alison Van Wyk says while those working in the home care sector are not required by law to be vaccinated against Covid, the industry is front-footing the issue before the government moves to mandating the vaccine.

Van Wyk says, like all industries, they are providing reliable and trustworthy information about the vaccine to staff to combat misinformation circulating. All employees, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear personal protective gear when visiting homes, to ensure the safety of the clients.

A working group made up of providers, unions, district health boards, and representatives from the Ministry of Health has been formed to help clients in need of vaccinated home care workers, and to provide quality vaccination information to staff.

“That's the sector issue that we're actually trying to resolve, to actually get as many people vaccinated as we can and mitigating the risk [with] the use of PPE,” Van Wyk says.

“What we are trying to do across the sector is encouraging as many people as possible to take up the vaccination.”

Chief executive of the Home and Community Health Association Graeme Titcombe says the industry is working towards vaccinating all staff.

Titcombe expects home care workers to be included if vaccinations are made mandatory for the health sector.

“The situation at the moment is that providers will carry out risk assessments on all clients and where it is indicated, only a vaccinated worker will be utilised,” he says.

While the association does not have exact figures, providers have been running surveys with staff about vaccination levels and the numbers are promising.

And while clients are demanding transparency about Covid vaccination records from staff, the problem is also reversed with some staff members concerned about entering homes of unvaccinated clients – who are not legally obliged to reveal their vaccination status.

“The less vaccinated the workforce and the less vaccinated clients it makes it more difficult to match a support worker with a client and whether we can deliver a service,” he says.

“And the option, in that case, maybe people going into rest homes or into hospitals. That's one of the issues that nobody really wants to face.”

Familiar issues, made worse

The pandemic has also compounded workforce issues that were already festering before Covid-19.

A shortage of workers and having an older workforce has seen many providers struggling to provide services, particularly in the Far North, rural Canterbury, Dunedin, and the greater Wellington area.

Titcombe says the workforce is mainly made up of staff in their 50s, and staff in their 70s could not work during Covid outbreaks.

Better work hours for employees, appropriate funding, and access to the migrant workforce would help combat these issues.

Tagg, meanwhile, is hopeful it will be made mandatory for all health staff, including home care workers, to be vaccinated.

“It could easily happen, a home care worker could unknowingly bring Covid to a vulnerable person, and we only need to look at the data to figure out how that will end.”

Stuff sought comment from the Ministry of Health.