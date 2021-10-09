Covid-19: Person tests positive in Bay of Plenty

The person had been having regular Covid-19 tests as part of their permission to move house across the boundary.

A person in the Bay of Plenty has tested positive for Covid-19, as health officials discuss opening extra vaccine clinics in the area.

The person lived in Pukekohe, Auckland, and was in the process of moving to a rural area north of Katikati.

The Ministry of Health believes the risk is low as the person was vaccinated, had been tested regularly, and was a user of the Covid-19 tracer app.

They had been permitted to cross the boundary in and out of Auckland as they were in the process of shifting house, the Ministry of Health said. They had been having regular surveillance testing as part of this approval.

Georgia-May Gilbertson/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited Ruatoria on Saturday as part of a regional tour to promote the Government's Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The person was tested at least five times since the beginning of September, the most recent prior test was October 5.

All five of those tests were negative.

The latest test result had a high CT value, usually seen in the early or late stage of infection, and is under further investigation, including a repeat test, the ministry said.

The person had reported no symptoms apart from regular seasonal hayfever and a runny nose.

Locations of interest will be added to the Ministry of Health website as soon as confirmed. Initial information identified locations of interest in Katikati and Pukekohe.

All family members have been contacted, tests arranged and are currently isolating and their results are expected on Sunday.

Testing centres will be open on Sunday in Katikati.

Vaccine clinics to be announced Sunday morning

The Western Bay of Plenty mayor Garry Webber is urging residents to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.

“When it's knocking on your door like this you have no option but prevention.”

Based on suburb-level data, Katikati's vaccination are below the national average for both first and second doses, with 77.5 per cent in the coastal town having had one dose, and 49.5 per cent fully vaccinated.

Katikati has one vaccine clinic – at the local RSA, just off State Highway 2, which is currently open from 10am-3pm Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Residents have also been able to arrange to get a vaccine through the town’s only medical centre.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The positive case regularly used the app.

Outside of that, they must travel to clinics in Tauranga – about 45 minutes away by car.

Webber says pop-up vaccine clinics could be in place in the town by Sunday.

A Bay of Plenty District Health Board spokesperson said: “We are working on vaccine sites for Katikati, which includes access to the RSA where our usual clinic is located. We will provide an update in the morning.”

Webber is fully vaccinated and urged residents to follow suit.

“The only way we can beat this is to get as close to 100 per cent vaccinations as possible.”

His reaction to news of the case, the first for the Bay of Plenty town, was “not printable”.

“I guess I’m dejected, disappointed for the town.”

Webber said he’d understand if the region had to join the Waikato, Auckland and Northland at alert level three.

Testing locations open on Sunday

Katikati Medical Centre, 4 Clive Road, 8.30am - 4.30pm

Katikati Rugby and Sports Clubrooms, Fairview Rd, Katikati 8.30am – 4.30pm (hours will be extended if there is high-demand)

Tauranga Accident and HealthCare, 19 Second Avenue, 8.00am - 6.00pm