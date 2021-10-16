Two strangers helped save life of Auckland man who was clinically dead for 15 minutes

Jason Ingham was clinically dead for 15 minutes after going into cardiac arrest in February.

An Auckland man who was clinically dead for 15 minutes after a cardiac arrest says he is indebted to two strangers who helped save his life through CPR.

In February, Jason Ingham, a professor at the University of Auckland, had set out on a bike ride from his North Shore home when he collapsed and his heart stopped.

The then-53-year-old exercise enthusiast had cycled 65 kilometres just the day before. But that Saturday, his heart gave out before he’d hit his first hill. It took three shocks to revive him once ambulance crews arrived.

He woke up in hospital after two days in an induced coma.

Ingham is telling his story as part of Restart a Heart Day, a global initiative to raise awareness of the importance of bystander CPR and use of defibrillators (AED) in the community.

Andrew Marais, also an avid cyclist, was driving home from the gym with his wife when he came across the scene. Realising someone was on the ground, he did a quick U-turn.

Initially he thought Ingham had just fallen off his bike – there was a small scuff on his helmet and a scratch on his elbow – but noticed he was a bit “glazed over”.

While people were calling for an ambulance, Ingham stopped breathing – giving Marais a “hell of a fright”.

Supplied Ingham in hospital after his cardiac arrest. He would be discharged two weeks later, and recover well.

Though he hadn’t done any formal training, Marais started doing chest compressions while getting instructions down the phone.

Ambulance crews arrived within about eight minutes and took over. Another passerby, named Lingfeng, had also stopped, and helped with CPR.

Ingham was in hospital for two weeks, but said he felt well enough to restart working remotely as head of the university’s civil and environmental engineering department from his hospital bed about a week after the incident.

Supplied Ingham, centre, with Lingfeng and Marais, the two strangers who stopped what they were doing to come to his aid. They all met up after Ingham was discharged from hospital.

After being discharged, he retrieved his bike from police and got contact details for the pair who came to his aid.

The trio met up at a café, where Ingham bought them breakfast.

“I joke that my life is worth about two plates of scrambled eggs.”

Ingham said he felt as though a “guardian angel” was looking out for him that day.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Ingham's scar from having a defibrillator implanted into his chest. Despite the seriousness of the incident, he counts himself lucky to have recovered so well.

“Too many really crazy things had gone right at all once ... It was the most terrific luck.”

He has since completed the cycle he set out to do a number of times. He is back to exercising most days – pushing his heart as far as doctors will allow given he had a defibrillator implanted.

Ingham said cardiac arrest could happen to anyone, at any time.

“If more people get CPR training, there will be more success stories.”

“The best thing is [his family] still have their dad and partner. I’m very proud,” Marais said.

St John Waitākere territory manager and frontline paramedic Andy Everiss remembers clearly the feeling of relief he had arriving at the scene to see bystander CPR was being done on Ingham.

“It always a very big relief when we see that someone has had the courage to get stuck in and save a life.”

Cardiac arrest was “time critical” and things needed to happen “immediately”, Everiss said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Having people in the community willing to do CPR and use defibrillators (AEDs) before ambulance crews arrive can save lives, a frontline paramedic says. (File photo)

A person’s chances of survival drops by 10-15 per cent for every minute a person in cardiac arrest goes without CPR or defibrillation – rates that dramatically improve the sooner CPR begins.

Heart attack and cardiac arrest are different: Heart attack occurs when an artery becomes blocked, preventing blood flow to part of the heart. People remain conscious and breathing.

Cardiac arrest occurs when the heart stops pumping blood – breathing stops, and the person loses consciousness.

In 2020, St John treated about 2000 people for cardiac arrest in the community. Only 31 per cent arrived at hospital alive, and only 13 per cent left alive.

Of the 2000 cardiac arrests, 76 per cent had bystander CPR, Everiss said.

“That’s fantastic, but we want to see that at 100 per cent.”

Anyone who sees someone collapse or witnesses an incident should call 111 for an ambulance. In the meantime, starting compressions and getting an AED are vital, he said.

Everiss also implored people to seek first aid training, saying the more people in the community who know how to do CPR, the more people’s outcomes would improve.

“I am not over-exaggerating when I say you will save a life.”