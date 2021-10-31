Covid-19 and cigarettes: Two parallel public health challenges

There are parallels between getting people to stop smoking and getting people vaccinated against Covid-19.

OPINION: Covid-19 has owned the news agenda for 18 months. It’s the number one political story and the number one business story, it’s on the sports pages and in the entertainment section.

And, of course, it is the overwhelming focus for health workers and the public health sector. Yet since New Zealand’s first case was confirmed at the end of February last year, some 8000 people have died from smoking-related causes. Given the high rates of smoking among Māori, Māori will be significantly over-represented in that death total.

For Māori, the damage done by smoking is an existential issue.

Our parents still talk of the toll World War II took on what should have been the rangatira of their generation. Of the more than 3600 men who served voluntarily with the Māori Battalion in WWII, 649 were killed or died on active service, a casualty rate of 18 per cent.

This casualty rate was almost 50 per cent higher than the average for New Zealand infantry battalions. According to a study published in the NZ Medical Journal in February 2020, between 2013 and 2015, 2199 Māori died from smoking-related causes, 22.6 per cent of deaths among Māori.

Like Covid, smoking poses a greater threat to the health of New Zealanders who are brown or poor: the greatest risk of all is to those who are both brown and poor.

The Government’s Covid suppression strategy relies on significantly increasing the number of people who have been vaccinated. The challenge of increasing vaccination coverage across the community is not unlike some of the challenges we at Hāpai te Hauora have faced, and continue to face, in our work to stamp out smoking.

The majority of people yet to get vaccinated against Covid are not the anti-vaxxers who grab the headlines. Some are uncertain, some are confused, many simply lack the capacity to add one more urgent task to their to-do list.

For these people, getting Covid is a remote prospect. Getting food on the table and paying the bills needs to be done here and now. For many of the people we work with, the prospect of lung cancer, strokes, or chronic respiratory disease is remote compared with the prospect of losing an uncertain income. The challenge of feeding and clothing children takes priority over the challenge of breaking a smoking habit.

Quitting smoking is hard. When so much of a person’s willpower is taken up by coping with the stresses of daily life, other challenges are deferred. Add to that the natural human impulse to think “she’ll be right” or “it won’t happen to me” and you can start to understand why smoking rates remain stubbornly high among certain groups.

SUPPLIED Selah Hart, chief executive of Hāpai Te Hauora.

To persuade people to get vaccinated against Covid, the government and its agencies need to counter misinformation spread on social media and through other channels. That task pales into insignificance compared with the task of countering the disinformation and downright lies the tobacco industry has pushed over many decades.

Most recently, tobacco companies sponsored a campaign claiming that restricting tobacco sales would ruin dairies and convenience stores.

Leaving aside whether we should support businesses that can only survive by doing permanent damage to their customers, research shows this claim has no factual basis. Two New Zealand studies published in 2018 and 2020 showed only some six per cent of transactions at dairies and small grocers included tobacco and at least one other item, and well over half the people purchasing tobacco did not buy anything else. These findings were almost identical to an earlier US study.

123rf Vaping is a new frontier for big tobacco companies.

Big Tobacco’s pivot to vaping and e-cigarettes is another example of the industry’s agility – and its determination to maintain its revenue streams. While vaping can be a useful tool for smokers who are trying to quit, and is less damaging to health than smoking tobacco, that does not mean it is safe.

The manufacturers and distributors of vape products are big businesses: like all businesses, they want repeat custom and they want new customers.

Our rangatahi in particular need better information so they can make better choices, and we need the government and the Ministry of Health to continue to get that information out into the community.

In April this year, Associate Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall proposed a fresh approach to making Aotearoa-New Zealand smokefree by 2025.

The Minister’s commitment and determination are a welcome sight. We were one of more than 5100 groups and individuals who lodged a submission on the draft proposals, and we eagerly await the publication of a final Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 Action Plan. There’s so much at stake.

Selah Hart is Mana Amorangi/chief executive of Hāpai te Hauora, which holds the regional Māori public health contract for Tāmaki Makaurau-Auckland as well as five national service contracts across gambling harm minimisation, tobacco control advocacy, mental health and addiction and SUDI prevention.