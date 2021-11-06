Assisted dying: The means to an ending

Palliative care experts want answers on euthanasia, saying the country is woefully unprepared to introduce assisted dying at the end of this year.

EDITORIAL: Legal assisted dying goes from theoretical to real tomorrow when the End of Life Choice (EOLC) Act comes into effect in New Zealand, a year after it passed in a referendum.

The distractions of Covid-19 mean that few of us have probably given it much thought in the year since. Yet the implications are enormous.

We will not see large numbers of people taking it up. The ACT Party’s EOLC spokeswoman, Brooke van Velden​, expects that around 1000 people will apply in the first year, but only a “handful” will be eligible at any given time.

College of GPs medical director Bryan Betty​ has said that just over 60 practitioners are willing to administer it in New Zealand.

The 2020 referendum confirmed that close to two thirds of voters supported the idea that terminally ill New Zealanders in an irreversible state of decline can choose to end their own life. The choice must then be approved by two doctors, one of whom is appointed independently by the Ministry of Health.

The vote took place with a surprising lack of rancour, possibly because Covid-19 obscured all other subjects in 2020, or possibly because New Zealand is an unusually secular country and therefore less open to arguments about the “sanctity” of life. The cannabis referendum that ran simultaneously, and failed, attracted more attention and generated more debate.

The argument is much more heated in the UK, where an assisted dying bill is making its way through Parliament. British MPs also seem less willing than their New Zealand counterparts to embrace the bill, despite high public support.

Guardian columnist Simon Jenkins​ argues that legalising assisted dying is “unfinished business” from the 1960s, following earlier laws on divorce, abortion and sexual preference.

How, Jenkins wondered, can a country that decriminalised suicide six decades ago still consider assisting a suicide a crime?

The debate in the UK is taking place at a level we failed to reach in 2020.

But the dissenters that were heard from in New Zealand, such as the Salvation Army, were concerned that many who voted yes were “unaware of the lack of safeguards contained within the End of Life Choice Act”, and that vulnerable people would be put at risk. Others worried about a gradual expansion of the criteria, even to children, as has happened in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Difficult conversations about life and death don’t happen in the media or in public, but at a family level, as people grapple with the implications of a loved one’s choice to end their life. An understanding of a need to respect a private and painful decision may be another reason why assisted dying was not widely discussed in politics in 2020.

Yet there are still legitimate worries. The most obvious is around palliative care. A binary choice between a life of suffering and death in conversations about assisted dying overlooks this option.

Palliative care remains underfunded and under-resourced in New Zealand, creating what Bryan Betty has called an unlevel playing field with assisted dying. If more money and support went into palliative care, patients could make fully informed decisions.

It would be unfortunate if terminally ill people opt for death over palliative care because they see assisted dying as an easier and cheaper option.

That said, giving the terminally ill greater control over how and when they die will always seem like a humane option, and an individual choice that is hard to argue with.