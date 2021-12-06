Top of the south first of many to benefit from former booze buses

Ditre Tamatea, with the Nelson Marlborough Health mobile clinic van that will be used for mobile Covid-19 vaccination.

Police are donating decommissioned mobile “road safety bases” to the Covid-19 response, starting with Te Tauihu (top of the south).

The decommissioned bases are being replaced with 28 new purpose-built vehicles which will allow evidential breath-tests to be processed at the roadside, and which do not require an HT licence.

The police said in a statement that Nelson Marlborough Health (NMH) already has one of the decommissioned road safety bases and is using it as a mobile Covid-19 vaccination clinic.

NMH emergency manager Pete Kara said in the statement there were plans for the mobile base to go “well beyond that”.

“We’re excited about the enhanced health services we can provide with this mobile hub. To get something similar off the ground on our own would have been months in the making,” he said.

He said the use of the decommissioned base was “one of the many benefits of having a close working relationship with police in Tasman”.

NMH plans to eventually turn the old police vehicle into a mobile treatment facility that can be used for minor medical procedures to help people in remote areas in the region access healthcare.

Assistant Commissioner of deployment and road policing Bruce O’Brien said they were looking for ways for the community to re-use the decommissioned vehicles, which were no longer fit for use.

He said the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out had provided an immediate opportunity, but was not the end of the project.

The former police mobile base gifted to Nelson Marlborough Health eventually got a green new make-over as Te Waka Hauora, nicknamed “Hulk the hauroa bus”.

“We are also gifting the old bases enabling partner agencies to redirect funds towards other community initiatives that would have been used to secure a mobile asset,” he said.

Discussions are under way for further vehicles to be repurposed, with similar arrangements to the Tasman initiative, all over the country.

Deputy Commissioner of Iwi and Communities Wally Haumaha said some of those discussions included gifting a decommissioned mobile base to central North Island iwi Ngāi Tūhoe for a “multi-purpose health mobile unit to provide medical and dental checks, and vaccinations to people in remote areas of their rohe”.

Another could go to a community group in Waitomo for use as a mobile driver licence learning centre.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF The mobile base was put to use immediately as a mobile vaccination clinic, even before it got its facelift as “Hulk the hauora bus”.

“This is a great opportunity for community organisations to give a new life to a significant resource that otherwise would have likely been scrapped or sold to a private entity,” Haumaha said,

“This is also a really great example of what can be done when you open your mind to operating differently and operating in a more culturally attuned way with our Treaty partners. We believe repurposing these bases will benefit Māori-Crown relationships and strengthen how we can all care for each other.”

All of the mobile road safety bases being repurposed have undergone inspection to ensure they are safe for their next life.