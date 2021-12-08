Corrections, DHBs criticised for mental health care before prisoner's death

Corrections and two district health board’s did not communicate well over a young prisoner, who later died in a suspected suicide in prison.

Corrections and the Southern District Health Board have been told to apologise to the family of a teenager who died in a suspected suicide in prison.

Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner (HDC) Vanessa Caldwell released details of the case in a recent decision, raising concerns about the coordination of mental health support between prisons and health boards.

Caldwell noted the inmate, in his late teens, had a known history of mental health issues and had been in custody for a year.

He was released, but remanded in custody at another prison on further charges.

He was later transferred back to the first prison, where he died from suspected suicide.

The HDC report did not state where or when the death happened, but Caldwell identified several issues with the care provided by Corrections, and the Southern and Canterbury health boards.

She noted some issues may appear minor, but “cumulatively they led to a poor overall standard of care”.

“The issues illustrate poor coordination of care between Corrections and both DHBs, and inadequate transfer of information within or between one service and another.”

She was concerned about the overall level of coordination between the authorities involved in the teen's case.

Kathryn George/Stuff According to the Ministry of Justice, while one in five New Zealanders experience mental issues in their lifetime, more than nine out of 10 inmates have a diagnosis of mental health or substance use disorder at some point in their lives.

“I express my sincere sympathy to the man’s family for their loss. Their complaint has given all three services an opportunity to reflect on the care they provided and take actions to improve the care they provide,” she said.

Caldwell recommended Corrections and the Southern health board provide a written apology to the prisoner's family.

She noted Corrections and district health boards used different systems for recording information, and recommended they streamline or merge it.

She also recommended all three agencies undergo random audits of prisoners receiving care from forensic mental health services to ensure staff were complying with various policies.

The Canterbury health board told the HDC it had made several improvements following the teen's death.

MARK TAYLOR / STUFF NZ The prison is breaking new ground with a state of the art mental health unit. (First published April 2021)

An audit of the Youth Forensics Team's administrative process had identified several lapses in documentation, which had been improved through education and six-monthly supervision.

Communication with the prison had also been replaced by letter instead of email, and staff would leave telephone messages and short text messages so clients and their whānau had a record.

The Southern health board told the HDC it had made changes to its prison liaison assessment to include a comprehensive risk assessment.

Other changes included allowing only one administrative staff member to be on leave at one time, having typed-up assessments checked and approved by the health practitioner, and sharing copies with prison health staff.

It was currently reviewing all policies, procedures and guidelines within the forensic service.