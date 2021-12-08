High screen time leads to youth developing eye problem commonly seen in elderly

Neuroscience educator and child development expert Nathan Wallis talks to Stuff about how families can maintain healthy amounts of screen time at home.

Young people who are always on their devices show signs of an eye problem commonly seen in the elderly, a study has shown.

Recent research by the University of Auckland revealed many youth who spent a long time looking at screens showed signs of dry eye disease.

The disease is a chronic, progressive and painful condition which has been described as feeling like sandpaper on the eyes.

It negatively affects vision and quality of life.

The university surveyed more than 450 people, mostly teenagers, who averaged more than 43 hours of screen time per week.

Giovanni Gagliardi/Stock A University of Auckland study shows young people who have more than 43 hours of screen time a week are likely to get dry eye disease. (File photo)

In total, up to 90 per cent of the group of 450 people showed “significant” signs of dry eyes.

Dr Alex Muntz, a researcher in the department of ophthalmology, said the results were an “unexpected finding”.

He said the disease was one of the most common eye diseases, with up to 50 per cent of “urban adults” in the developed world, who commonly work on computers, affected.

Muntz said the research matched doctors’ reports of an increase in youth diagnosed with dry eyes and other conditions related to high screen time.

Screen time included computers, phones, tablets and virtual reality devices, but televisions were not included.

Dry eye disease could be caused by many factors, including dust particles, Muntz said.

However, focussing on a screen for a long period of time caused young people to blink less, causing the tear layer to evaporate and expose the surface of the eye.

That could lead to stinging and over time, become chronic, he said.

Müntz suggested limiting screen time and “implementing more breaks” to prevent dry eye disease, following the 20/20/20 rule.

Unsplash Dry eye disease is common in older adults who are working jobs where they look at screens for long periods of time. (File photo)

After every 20 minutes of looking at a screen, look at something 20 feet (about six metres) away for 20 seconds, allowing the eyes to have a break.

Other alternatives include writing out work rather than typing, joining an audio call instead of a video call, or reading a book rather than a screen.

Doing blinking exercises daily for a few minutes will reduce some symptoms of dry eye disease.

Muntz and his team’s study is one of the first on the effects of the disease on youth.