St John investigates two 'heartbreaking' deaths in Auckland after ambulance delays

In July St John set up a national emergency operations centre due to a huge increase in demand for ambulance services. [File video]

St John is investigating after two people in Auckland died waiting for ambulances that took several hours to arrive.

The organisation is remaining tight-lipped on details of the incidents but confirmed it was “actively investigating” both deaths following ambulance delays.

It has also acknowledged ongoing issues with ambulance delays in the city amid severe staff shortages.

Stuff understands the first death happened in south Auckland on December 7, during night shift for ambulance crews.

READ MORE:

* Auckland short five ambulances on Monday due to 'ongoing' staffing issues – union

* Vaccine mandate: 314 staff, volunteers have left St John

* North Shore hospital emergency patients left without power for four hours



The second death, on Saturday night, followed a five-hour delay before the ambulance arrived.

In both cases, the patients died at home.

St John Auckland district operations manager Glenn Metcalfe acknowledged both deaths happened following a “delayed ambulance arrival”.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff St John Ambulance has been experiencing staff shortages in recent months. (File photo)

“St John is currently actively investigating two incidents in the Auckland area where patients have been found deceased after a delayed ambulance arrival,” he said.

Do you know more? Email george.block@stuff.co.nz or SMS / Signal +64273041775

“We are also reviewing other incidents which have had a long wait time and have yet to identify any adverse patient outcome.”

He would not provide further details, citing patient privacy.

In recent weeks, St John has repeatedly been short upwards of five ambulances on busy nights due to a lack of staff.

In late 2021, ahead of a busy Saturday night shift, St John asked staff across the country to fly up to Auckland after it was unable to crew at least five of its ambulances the previous evening.

Stuff Ambulances in Auckland are sitting idle due to a lack of crews to staff them. (File photo)

The issues have continued into the new year.

On January 10, five fewer ambulances were on the road than usual in Auckland.

There are usually 33 ambulances available in the region during the day and 22 on the overnight shift, St John said.

First Union national ambulance coordinator Faye McCann said the deaths were heartbreaking for staff, and questioned the ability of St John to investigate the delays and staffing issues.

“Nobody should be waiting that long for ambulance care and the ongoing resourcing issues need to be addressed immediately,” she said.

“Staff have raised concerns about St John’s capacity to investigate this fully and the union is working with them to ensure their voices are heard by their employer.

“These are very serious concerns and staff have been raising these issues for some time ... It is heartbreaking for frontline staff to be put in this position and see the effects delays can have on patients and their families.”

Metcalfe acknowledged the issues were ongoing.

“St John has been experiencing significant demand for ambulance services in the Auckland area which is compounded by staff vacancies, a challenging work environment due to Covid-19 and longer times for ambulance crews to complete 111 call-outs due to additional safety precautions that must be taken both at the scene, during transport and at hospital.

“This is leading to longer than usual wait times for some patients, and we are actively recruiting to fill vacancies.”